Tweeds Fine Furnishing’s annual “Sounds of the Season” Holiday Home Tour offers a peek at mountain creativity. With five sites — one a winery — the tour is quite the festive experience.
One home on the tour is a former miner’s log cabin built in 1919 and now part of a historic neighborhood in Woodland Park.
Owners Bob and Rose Swanson have incorporated wood and leather accents throughout the minimalist décor, enhancing the comfortable, cozy ambiance.
The home is stunning in its simplicity — a reflection of Rose Swanson’s mastery of design. Nothing escapes her eye when it comes to picking up something that gives her home that historic ping — an old pharmacy scale, for instance, that she picked up at a garage sale. Or some of the myriad clocks around the house — garage-sale finds, many of them.
Swanson is a collector — clocks, dolls, toys, some from the 1800s that she uses to enhance her space.
The sitting room, for instance, is so inviting, a place where the Swansons drink their morning coffee beside a crackling fire in the winter. The adjacent dining room, distinguished by the wood table and a variety of wood bowls, holds memories of family dinners and celebrations.
Equally cozy is the main living area featuring leather furniture, clocks and antique toys on the Christmas tree. The main bedroom has a come-hither look, with a range of pillows on the bed and an antique mirror Swanson found in a general store in Minnesota.
A bonus for visitors to the cabin is the tree lot outside, distinguished by the Amish sleigh and the Swanson’s shop, the Backyard Gallery with its focus on vintage farmhouse items.
The shop will be open during the tour.
The Tweeds Home tour is from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are $15 in advance for an individual, $25 for two and $30 for a family and are available at wphht.org or by calling 687-1115. Tickets include refreshments at the Keller Williams Hospitality House and entertainment at each venue.
This year’s beneficiaries are Focus on the Forest, Habitat for Humanity of Teller County and Woodland Park Senior Organization.