A July 5 tradition in Woodland Park since 2012, “Nick’s Soaring Eagles Disc Golf Open” event honors the memory of Nick Naples.
Nick, his fellow friends and Boy Scouts in Troop 230, Alex Ragan and Paul Kekich, were killed in a car accident June 30, 2012. The boys were returning home from Boy Scout camp in Wyoming.
Three days before Nick left for camp he completed the disc golf course at Woodland Park Middle School. Nick decided to build the course in Woodland Park for his Eagle project so that both kids and adults would have a great outdoor activity because he believed in being outdoors as often as possible, especially since he was lucky enough to live in Colorado. Since 2012, this event has donated the proceeds to nonprofits in Woodland Park including The Little Chapel Food Pantry in Divide, Nazarene Church youth group mission trip, WPMS Bike Club, Disc Golf Club and Wild Club, and Boy Scout Troop 230.
The disc golf open will start at 10:30 a.m. to noon with a competition event, and then from noon-3 p.m. the course will be open to all participants. Commemorative discs, designed by Nick’s brother, Ben, will be available for purchase.
Come on out and play, no experience necessary. This year all proceeds including donations will go to Ute Pass-Woodland Park Kiwanis for scholarships to youth in the area.
Please take some time on July 5 to come and support this worthy event and to honor and remember all three of these great young men and then stay and enjoy the Symphony Above the Clouds and fireworks. See you on the 5th.