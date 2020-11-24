Following safety guidelines, the Mountain Artists Holiday Show is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, at the Ute Pass Cultural Center. Admission is free and guests are required to wear masks and maintain social distancing.
The show includes paintings, woodworks, photography, greeting cards and jewelry. For Kate DeGraaf, the event is a chance to show her work, after months of cancellations of other arts shows.
DeGraaf crafts artistry from wood and metal for three-dimensional works with a distinct Colorado flair. A former furniture remodeler, DeGraaf switched to crafting mountain scenes that reflect that outdoor lifestyle of Coloradans.
“I use reclaimed materials, anything from old cedar fencing, decks that have been torn out, and flooring,” she said. “I just cut them up for whatever I’m making at the time.”
DeGraaf enhances the works with accents of trees, seeds or animals, each made of pieces of steel.
Before the pandemic hit, DeGraaf had built a successful business under the name Mountain Wood Chic.
“People like my work because it’s unique, a three-dimensional mosaic with layers of wood and different thicknesses,” she said. “That’s why I like doing art shows where people can touch and feel my work.”
On a good note, DeGraaf sells her work in a gift shop in Conifer and at the Brazenhead Vintage Market in Woodland Park.
The Mountain Arts Holiday Show is one of the few to go live in the region.
“We’re all champing at the bit to get our stuff out there and interact with people, even though we will have masks on,” she said.
The holiday event is the same day as Shop Small Saturday in Woodland Park.