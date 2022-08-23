In a climate that typically scares off would-be gardeners, the Master Gardener Greenhouse and Garden Tour offers proof that gardens can grow at high altitude.
And with the proliferation of gardens in the region, the free, self-guided tour is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at various sites in Teller county over two days, Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 27 and 28.
“It’s such a tough environment up here that the gardens give others a little boost,” said Mark Platten, Teller County’s CSU Extension Director. “Gardeners are tenacious.”
The featured gardens highlight the ingenuity of the region’s growers, such as Julie Snyder’s geodesic dome, and the hail-protection fenced lid on Mindy and Francisco Sotomayor’s garden.
The garden at the Woodland Park Community Church has 12 raised beds to help stock the pantry at the Community Partnership Family Resource Center, in partnership with The Harvest Center.
The would-be’s can take heart after seeing the garden of Gary Hunt, who is growing corn, potatoes and squash in a 1,000-square-foot plot.
New to gardening, Leslie Eiler shows off her unique style with sunflowers, iris, deer-resistant flowers, heirloom tomatoes in containers, and hot peppers, for instance.
Sunday’s tour features five gardens and greenhouses outside of Woodland Park. Karen Anderson, otherwise known as “The Plant Lady,” will show visitors several tricks about native and organic gardening at her gardens in Florissant.
Charlie Chambers of Divide has an outdoor garden as well as a greenhouse.
“The tour is where the magic really happens,” Platten said. “The garden show builds community when neighbors see what their neighbors are doing and sharing their secrets.”
The addresses for the Woodland Park Tour on Saturday: 98 South Forty Road (Harvest Center); 800 Valley View Drive (Woodland Park Community Church); 625 Sunnywood Lane; 60 Columbine Road; 17 Summer Haven Drive; and 500 E. Lake Ave.
Tour-site addresses for Sunday, Aug. 28: 8871 Co. Road. 90, (Dean Buckhouse), Lake George; 572 Gold Dust Creek Road, Florissant (Karen Anderson); 1870 Co. Road 31 (Mari Thymekeeper); 989 Matterhorn Drive (John Schwabe); and 169 National Forest Logging Road No. 169 (Charlie Chambers.)
The tour is an annual event sponsored by the Colorado State Extension Office Master Gardener program and The Harvest Center.
Contact Platten with questions at mark.platten@colostate.edu or 719-502-1864.
For a Google Map of all sites go to: google.com/maps/d/u/0/edit?mid=1Qjrg_badY-lBC6b5I_05dmCCMck&usp=sharing.