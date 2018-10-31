Everybody’s doing it. In a time of packed schedules and frenzied lifestyles, Help the Needy has joined the latest trend — issuing Save the Date announcements.
Sure, the Sweetheart Ball, the major fundraiser for the nonprofit organization, is next year — Feb. 16, in fact, but Vince Scarlata, the chief executive officer, and a team of volunteers have the put the word out: save the date.
The date and details for the Sweetheart Ball, which honors the 37th year for Help the Needy, founded by the late Greg Schilling, are: Feb. 16, with cocktails at 4:30 p.m. and dinner at 6 at Shining Mountain Golf Course in Woodland Park. Music is by Dotsero.
Tickets are $65 apiece or $650 for a table for eight and two bottles of wine. For information, call Carolyn at 687-8792.