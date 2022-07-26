FLORISSANT • In 1870, James Castello moved to the area known as Florissant and joined others like Adeline Hornbek, a tenacious widow who called it home. Florissant became a hub of the Colorado Midland Railway after the arrival of the first train in 1887.
Today, the community is proud of its heritage and history and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 30 it will celebrate Florissant Heritage Day.
At 11 a.m. there will be a special presentation by Scott Adams in Florissant Pioneer Cemetery. The cemetery is operated and maintained by the Pikes Peak Historical Society. Adams will be talk about several Civil War veterans and their families who are buried in the cemetery.
The Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument and its 1878 Hornbek Homestead, both on Teller County Road 1 will be open to explore. The PPHS Museum will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with historical displays including minerals such as four-foot-tall smoky quartz crystals, and exhibits on mining, ranching, and the early Ute settlers of the area.
They also have copies of reprinted Florissant books for sale in the museum gift shop.
The other museum, The Teacherage, will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This building has served as a post office, teacher’s residence, and a classroom. Step into the replicate classroom of yesteryears and enjoy the miniature western buildings display.
Next door to the Teacherage is the former Florissant School, which today houses the Florissant Grange and a unique art gallery featuring the work of local artists. Renee Caldwell. who makes and pine baskets, is among the featured artistans.
The Brightco Home Group will be serving hamburgers, hot dogs and chips. Colorado singer-songwriter Susie Knight, “Colorado’s Own All-Around Cowgilrl Entertainer,” will be among the entertainers to perform on the indoor stage. Several crafters and vendors will be set up outside, and there will be an ice cream booth and activities for children.