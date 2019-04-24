From the outside, it looks like a dodgeball tournament where the kids go up against the cops, firefighters, gaming officials, paramedics, teachers — adults, in other words.
But this year, it’s more than a game where everybody is out for the championship. “Everything that has anything to do with this is being done with the youths,” said Tami Clark, program manager with Teller County Public Health.
It’s a big job. “The youths are making all the decisions — food, advertisement, flyers, gathering prizes, and going with the adults to get the donations,” Clark said. “The big intent is to have a space for pro-social involvement where youths and adults can come together in a positive activity.”
The idea is to build athletic skills while creating leadership roles for the youths of Woodland Park and Cripple Creek-Victor.
“This is the third year we have participated, and (we) enjoy the event because it gives us the opportunity to interact with the youths in the community in a positive and fun way,” said Jesse Avery, dispatcher with the Cripple Creek Police Department. “Our first responders enjoy playing the game as much as the (kids) do.”
Annie Durham, CC-V debate team coach, echoed the sentiment.
“This event has become one of the most popular of the year at CC-V that allows positive engagement between first responders and students,” she said. “In previous years, we’ve only had our police and firefighters in Cripple Creek, but this year we are also reaching out to the Teller County Sheriff’s Office, Four Mile and Victor fire departments to participate. Music, free food, and prizes included!”
In Woodland Park, the tournament is from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. May 1 in the high school gym; in Cripple Creek, the tournament is from 4:20 to 6:20 p.m. May 2 in the high school gym.