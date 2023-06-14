You don't even have to get out of bed to participate in a race in Cripple Creek.

The 4th annual Pearl DeVere Day Bed Races will be held on July 22. Event planners are hoping to expand the race.

"Having more bed racing teams is our goal this year, so consider participating in the unique event," the Old Homestead Museum Board said in a press release.

This event is not just a race. It's also racy. That's fitting, because DeVere was a famous "soiled dove" and brothel owner in Cripple Creek.

Each team will have three members, two “Johns” and one “Pearl”. Pearl will ride on the bed with one John, while the Johns take turns pushing, one john will push the bed to the turnaround point, change pushers and return to the start/finish line.

It is up to the desecration of the team what their team looks like, it can be three guys or three women if you want, but one will need to be designated as their “Pearl” and stay on the bed for the entire race.

The entry fee is $30 for teams that make their own beds. If you need to borrow a bed, the entry fee is $40.

"There are no set specifications for the bed, just remember you will be pushing it on Cripple Creek Street, so take into consideration the weight, ease of handling around corners and durability," organizers said.

Each heat will be timed, the fastest time from all heats will be declared the overall winner.

Registration is available online at oldhomesteadhouse.com, you can download the forms there also or stop by the museum for a hard copy. Call the museum for more information 719-689-9090.

Whether racing or not, participants can enter the best-dressed Madame contest.

The Old Homestead was built in 1896 and was the most elegant brothel in the Cripple Creek Mining District during its heyday. Since 1958, the house has been operated as a museum and has been a public favorite ever since. With the continued support of the community this treasure will be around for many generations to come.