engagement.jpg

Courtesy photo

Kelley Anne Commeford, a Cripple Creek native, is engaged to marry Taylor Heinrich Miese.

 Courtesy photo

Susan and Chris Commeford of Cripple Creek are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Kelley Anne, to Taylor Heinrich Meise of Annandale, New Jersey.

Kelley Anne Commeford is a graduate of Cripple Creek-Victor High School and the Colorado School of Mines, and earned her doctorate in Physics from Drexel University.

Meise, a graduate of Norwich University, is a firefighter with Clinton Township, N.J. and works in the industrial automation sector as a project manager.

An October 2021 wedding in New Jersey is planned.

