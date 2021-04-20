Susan and Chris Commeford of Cripple Creek are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Kelley Anne, to Taylor Heinrich Meise of Annandale, New Jersey.
Kelley Anne Commeford is a graduate of Cripple Creek-Victor High School and the Colorado School of Mines, and earned her doctorate in Physics from Drexel University.
Meise, a graduate of Norwich University, is a firefighter with Clinton Township, N.J. and works in the industrial automation sector as a project manager.
An October 2021 wedding in New Jersey is planned.