The new minister at Church in the Wildwood in Green Mountain Falls has issued invitations — albeit through members of the congregation — to the area’s animals. This Sunday, Sept. 22, Pastor Darlene Avery welcomes all types or the Blessing of the Animals ceremony, which begins in the church yard at 10:30 a.m. There will be a short worship service preceding the blessing.
“I have blessed service animals, which is really special,” she said. “And I’ve always wanted to bless a donkey or a llama.”
Avery isn’t particular about what or who gets blessed. While serving at other churches she has blessed hermit crabs, exotic reptiles and birds.
The day will have an agrarian theme. “In our kind of modern urban world, we’ve become distant from the rest of creation,” Avery said. “The Bible is an agrarian book, full of discussion about how to take care of land, of animals, to help us try to understand our faith. God made us stewards.”
Church in the Wildwood is at 10585 Ute Pass Ave. (80819). All are invited. “I’ve always had a lot of non-members bring their animals to be blessed. The blessing is something for the community,” Avery said.