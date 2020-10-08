Andrew Wommack Ministries in Woodland Park voluntarily withdrew on Thursday a lawsuit filed 10 days ago in federal court in Denver that called on Gov. Jared Polis and public health officials to lift the state’s 175-person cap on indoor gatherings, claiming First Amendment rights violations and discrimination against religious organizations.
The decision to halt the legal action came during a U.S. Denver District Court hearing on an emergency motion state and local health departments filed Tuesday, to stop a Ministers’ Conference that started Monday on Wommack's Charis Bible College campus.
The dismissal prevented federal Judge Christine Arguello from continuing the hearing on the health departments’ motion, which requested that Andrew Wommack Ministries be held in contempt for disobeying public health orders and prohibit future conferences.
“The state and county’s attempt to hijack the lawsuit to their own emergency injunction” convoluted the issue, said Mat Staver, founder and chairman of Liberty Counsel. The nonprofit legal organization based in Florida filed the lawsuit on Sept. 28 on Wommack’s behalf.
“The First Amendment legal challenges to the orders issued by Gov. Jared Polis deserve a fair hearing,” Staver said in a statement.
Andrew Wommack Ministries issued a statement Thursday saying, “The ministry is looking forward to vindicating its First Amendment rights and maintaining its current schedule of events.”
Arguello last week denied Andrew Wommack Ministries’ request for a temporary restraining order and emergency preliminary injunction to waive the state’s crowd restrictions for its Ministers’ Conference. The ministry appealed the decision to the Tenth Circuit Court of Appeals, which denied the appeal on Monday, the first day of the conference.
But the Ministers' Conference has been held this week, with between 500 and 600 people attending each session, said Eileen Quinn, spokeswoman for the ministry. Events, including on Thursday, were livestreamed to participants, who were seated in separate zones throughout Charis' large main building, which has a capacity of more than 5,000 people, she said.
It was unclear whether the conference continued on the campus Thursday afternoon and evening. The event was to have concluded Friday morning.
The conference was mandatory, according to the lawsuit, for this semester’s 652 students at Charis Bible College, a nonresidential program. Pastors and ministers from around the nation also attended. With staff, up to 1,000 people were expected onsite.
The ministry took extensive safety precautions to protect participants, it said, and cited increasing mental health problems people are experiencing from the pandemic that need spiritual attention.
No COVID-19 cases have been reported among students since Charis Bible College classes began Aug. 31, Staver told The Gazette.
Teller County Public Health officials linked a COVID-19 outbreak to a Summer Family Bible Conference Wommack held June 29-July 3 on its campus with 63 additional people in Teller County testing positive for the virus and one additional death in the weeks following the event. The Colorado Attorney General’s Office issued a “cease-and-desist” letter one day before the conference was to have ended, but Wommack continued the conference, saying the organization had approval from local public health and law enforcement to hold the event.
Staver said no fines were assessed at that time.
The health department “wrongly alleges” the connection and provided “no evidence that Andrew Wommack Ministries caused an ‘outbreak’” during its summer conference, Staver said.
He quoted the state health department website, which says, “It is possible that a person may have been exposed elsewhere (and we can rarely prove where any individual was exposed with a person-to-person pathogen), but when a person worked/lived/spent time in a facility with a known outbreak, we attribute their illness to the outbreak even if there is no definitive determination that the case acquired the illness at the facility.”
Teller County Public Health in filing its request for an emergency injunction said the ministry was putting attendees’ lives in danger.
