Teller County Board of Health and Woodland Park-based Andrew Wommack Ministries Inc. signed an agreement last week that will encourage better flow of information about COVID-19 cases.
The agreement was spurred by AWMI’s denial of an Oct. 26 request provide information to Teller County Public Health & Environment.
After multiple confirmed cases of COVID-19 linked to events at the ministries’ Woodland Park campus, TCPHE required the information as part of its investigation and contact tracing.
Under terms of the agreement, AWMI agreed to hire a licensed health professional by Dec. 10 to conduct investigations required by the county.
The AWMI nurse will participate in public health’s approved contact-tracing training, provide the information requested by TCPHE concerning the staff, volunteers, Charis Bible College students and conference attendees.
As well, AWMI agreed to disclose to all persons contacted that he/she is employed by AWMI and is assisting public health officials with their investigation and efforts to control the spread of COVID-19.
“The county is thrilled and hopeful with the cooperation of Andrew Wommack Ministries,” said county administrator Sheryl Decker. “We are appreciative of their effort to help us track our cases and work together with these challenges of COVID-19.”
The ministries issued a response Dec. 11. “We are glad that the County has accepted our offer to hire a registered nurse as part of our extensive and ongoing COVID suppression plan,” said Andrew Wertz, Senior Vice President of Charis Bible College and Andrew Wommack Ministries. “We look forward to 2021 being a bright year for the whole county.”