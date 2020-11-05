Andrew Wommack Ministries has received a third court order to comply with state public health restrictions meant to control the spread of COVID-19.
Workers and guests on the Woodland Park campus of Charis Bible College must wear face masks, practice social distancing and heed capacity limitations, 4th Judicial District Judge David Prince ruled late Tuesday.
Liberty Counsel, a Florida-based legal group representing Andrew Wommack, is appealing the decision, said Mat Staver, founder and chairman.
The ministry continues to assert that the restrictions on religious gatherings violate constitutional rights of freedom of religion, freedom of assembly and freedom of speech, officials said.
The decision in the lawsuit, which state and county public health officials filed last month against the evangelical Christian ministry that runs a Bible college with 650 students, was delivered two days before a women’s worship meeting is scheduled to begin.
The event will be held as planned, starting Thursday and extending through Saturday, Staver said.
Face coverings will be mandatory for participants — and not just encouraged as has been the practice, he said. Staff members have been and will continue to be required to wear face masks, he added.
The organization will be "making every effort to comply with state-imposed attendance, mask and social distancing restrictions," officials said in a news release sent Wednesday afternoon.
A mitigation plan also will be in place to keep people safe, including stopping vehicles before they enter the property to ask occupants health questions and check their temperatures, providing a single-direction pedestrian traffic flow on the campus and using hospital-grade disinfectants.
It is unclear how many participants will attend this week's event. While the lawsuit was going on, Colorado’s indoor limit of 175 people per room was amended to exclude workers from the requirement. The organization has 600 employees.
In announcing the appeal on Wednesday, Staver said the judge's order contained inaccurate statements and overlooked First Amendment religious rights.
“Courts are required to address the weighty legal and constitutional precedents before issuing a preliminary injunction,” Staver said in a statement.
He said that the court order does not acknowledge an October federal court injunction on behalf of two Colorado churches, which found that applying the public health order’s 175-person cap and face-covering restrictions on houses of worship violates the First Amendment. That case is pending before the Tenth Circuit Court of Appeals.
Prince's order grants the request from Teller County Public Health and Environment and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment to require Andrew Wommack Ministries to follow all pandemic restrictions. The order prohibits Andrew Wommack from holding or hosting a conference or event that does not comply.
The order also bans the organization from barring or limiting access to public health officials who seek to determine if the ministry is complying with public health orders.
Attorneys for Wommack have argued that the organization has followed public health orders and cooperated with public health officials.
A federal judge and a Tenth Circuit appellate court arrived at similar rulings before Andrew Wommack held a ministers' conference in early October on its campus. Staver said those orders did not issue actionable mandates, and a temporary restraining order was delivered after the conference ended Oct. 9.
Andrew Wommack Ministries announced Wednesday that its live Christmas musical, “The Heart of Christmas,” which was to have been presented Dec. 11-13, has been canceled and instead will be nationally broadcast as a film.
The five-year-old annual stage performance will air the week of Dec. 21 on televangelist Andrew Wommack’s television program, “The Gospel Truth.”
Teller County Administrator Sheryl Decker called Prince's ruling “a thorough and well-reasoned opinion that upholds the state’s reasonable, non-discriminatory public health orders to help protect our community from the spread of COVID-19.”
Liberty Counsel attorneys argued that the state and local public health orders violate the Constitution’s free exercise of religion clause and are discriminatory because they unfairly place restrictions on houses of worship that are not required of other establishments.
The ministry has held several large conferences and other events at its conference center, which has a capacity of more than 5,000, since June, to which public health officials have linked several COVID-19 outbreaks and one death.
An affidavit from the deceased man’s widow that Liberty Counsel presented in defending the ministry said the couple had stayed at a campground, dined at restaurants and attended a church twice while attending the conference, so he could have contracted the virus elsewhere. The affidavit also said he had a pre-existing heart condition.
