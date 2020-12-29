Amy Sparks, RN, has been hired by Andrew Wommack Ministries to participate in contact-tracing training with Teller County Public Health & Environment.
Sparks will be required to provide information requested by public health concerning staff, volunteers, students at Charis Bible College and people who attended conferences at the college in Woodland Park.
“We are thrilled to have a medical point of contact to work with,” said Jacque Revello, executive director of TCPHE. “With such a large facility, to have somebody who understands the prevention measures — communicable disease is a medical thing — it’s going to be great. We’re excited that they are doing that.”
Sparks’ position stems from an agreement the ministries signed with the Teller County Board of Health in October.
With recent outbreaks of COVID-19 at the facilities, the Board of Health ordered the organization to provide requested information needed for TCPHE.
AWMI objected, citing the release of information it deemed to be confidential.
The agreement resolves the dispute and includes the provision that the ministries provide the requested information.
“The Ministry has been conducting extensive line list and contact tracing investigations every week since late July 2020. Other measures have included screening of guests and staff, large scale work from home requirements, as well as mask and quarantine rules for staff and students,” said Andrew Wertz, senior vice president of AWMI and Charis Bible College. “With all of the extra steps being taken to implement a suppression plan, the Ministry recently made the decision to bring a medical staff person in-house.”
Revello’s staff expects to start training Sparks this week.
“We’ll bring her on board with what we do and why we do it,” Revello said. “I think it will make everything better and Amy will understand why we ask for the information while asking the Ministry to continue the mitigation measures they do.”
Sparks is a licensed Registered Nurse in the state of Colorado and a graduate of Eastern Kentucky University, where she received her associate’s degree in nursing in 2008. Sparks came to the ministry in 2020 from Parksville, Kentucky to attend Charis Bible College.