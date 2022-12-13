The donation of a horse trailer by Andrew Wommack Ministries to the Teller County Sheriff’s Office is a gift that reflects the new normal, the threat of catastrophic fire.
“The last time we needed a horse trailer was during the fire in Cripple Creek, when we helped rescue large animals,” said Sheriff Jason Mikesell, speaking at a ceremony held at the sheriff’s office in Divide Dec. 5.
With the threat of catastrophic fire now a 12-month concern, the gift of a second horse trailer is a kind of insurance in case of emergency.
“The day after a fire we start planning for the next one,” Mikesell said. “We need this trailer.”
In a show-and-tell ceremony, representatives of the ministries brought the trailer to the front door of the sheriff’s office.
“Andrew and Jamie (Wommack) have been a part of this community for a long time,” said Chris Suess, the ministries’ executive director.
Suess was accompanied by Mark Cattelone, partner/relations minister, and Tara Gardy, public relations director.
Teller County commissioners Bob Campbell, Erik Stone and Dan Williams attended the ceremony, along with Mikesell’s command staff.
Several years ago, Andrew Wommack Ministries, along with Newmont Mining Corp., donated funds for the sheriff’s office to purchase the first horse trailer.