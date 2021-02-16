Courtesy of Full House Resorts

Full House Resorts issued $300 million in debt to finance its planned hotel and expansion project for Bronco Billy’s Casino in Cripple Creek. Full House said in January it had increased the size of the project to 300 rooms from 180 and boosting the cost from $120 million to $180 million in wake of Colorado and Cripple Creek voters approving unlimited bets and additional games. A stock analyst said the project could transform Cripple Creek, attracting more upscale customers.