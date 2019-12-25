Creating Woodland Park’s 2020 budget was a long and complex process, according to Woodland Park officials. City Manager Darrin Tangeman, councilmembers Kellie Case and Noel Sawyer and Finance Director Emily Katsimpalis recently explained the budget process and the city’s goals.
Budget work sessions started in April, culminating in final approval of the 2020 budget on Dec. 5. Council looked at each section of the budget in light of the priorities adopted in the city’s 2019 strategic plan — the community’s Safety and Security, Economic Development, Financial Sustainability, Infrastructure and Workforce.
Looking at available revenue was the first step. Katsimpalis used past revenue figures to forecast the future. In 2019, the city has seen sales tax revenues increase by 4.8% but city revenue trends and statewide indicators show that an economic slowdown might be on the way. That’s why Katsimpalis projected 2020 revenue increases at a more conservative 3.2%.
“That’s pretty constant,” said Case, who served as the city’s finance director for 17 years. “That’s a safe number.”
“We have to be careful not to over-project,” Tangeman added. “Almost every municipality includes an inflationary factor when creating a budget.”
Sawyer explained that council members and city department heads submitted priority lists which council ranked. “A lot of priorities on those lists were left behind,” he said.
Several priorities were deferred from previous years. For example, some of the police-vehicle laptops are just weeks away from no longer being supported and must be replaced. City Hall security and financial management software have also been deferred for several years.
Some seemingly expensive priorities make economic sense, Tangeman said, citing the purchase of in-house servers that will likely cost about $95,000 but could save the city about $109,000.
Some expenditures are beyond the city’s control, including the state’s minimum wage increases — 90 cents an hour each year for five years.
The city has 36 part-time minimum-wage employees, many of whom work at the Woodland Aquatic Center.
“The minimum wage increase has cost the city $130,000 over the past four years,” Tangeman said. “That’s a cost we can’t avoid if we want to remain competitive and can’t pass on without hurting our customer base.”
Staying competitive is also why the city went ahead with the third phase of its compensation increase package.
The 10-year Comprehensive Plan update is also a necessity. It will cost $100,000 but half will be paid through a Colorado Department of Local Affairs grant.
Other council priorities include increasing the unassigned fund balance and creating a Capital Debt Service Reserve that will be used to pay down the principal on the city’s Certificates of Participation and bonds at the first opportunity — 2025.
A public/private marketing partnership will allow the city, the Downtown Development Authority, Main Street, the Woodland Park Chamber of Commerce and local business owners to pool marketing funds for greater efficiency.
One way that the city could add to its income would be to allow marijuana sales but Case said citizens would have to vote on that option.
“It would create a huge offset of revenues but there’s always a downside,” she said. “We’d need to look at the social costs.”
One of the overriding goals for city council is to lower the city’s mill levy. “There is more to it than just cutting the mill levy,” Case said. “There are consequences in our bond rating, for example. We have to evaluate all the effects.
“We would both champion reducing the mill levy once the city’s debts are paid off and the DDA disbands,” Case said.
“The DDA has served its purpose,” Sawyer said. “It has spurred economic growth and brought new business to the city.”
One thing that would keep the authority from disbanding sooner rather than later is, unlike most other Downtown Development Authorities across Colorado and the nation, it has debts of its own — $2 million to Vectra Bank and $1 million to the city.
Two water and wastewater loans will be paid off in 2020, which will save about $500,000 in annual payments and $50,000 in interest payments.
The 2021 budget season will likely start in April after the municipal elections.