August marks the beginning of our budget season here at the City of Woodland Park, which means it’s time for a comprehensive analysis of the city’s financials.
To start our process, the city’s finance department reviews the revenue and expenditures for the current year and examines the budget projections for revenue, expenditures and debt commitments in the upcoming year(s).
Next, we take into consideration inflation, review any significant changes in our business requirements and look at the national and state economic forecasts to project the change in revenues and expenditures.
Once we have this understanding of our available funding, we receive direction from City Council to understand the priorities to direct the allocation of funds for spending in the budget and consider any immediate or future needs for each city department.
The city uses a priority-driven budgeting model to match budget allocations to the priorities of the city council. This enables the city to effectively direct tax dollars to achieve the objectives that the council values most on behalf of city residents.
This year, City Council has established a consensus on six priorities to focus on in the 2023 budget: Public Safety, Staffing, Housing and Zoning, Transportation and Utilities, Economic Development, and Budget and Financial Health.
Public Safety includes crime prevention, emergency preparedness, and wildfire planning.
Staffing encompasses improving attraction and retention of City staff; ensuring staff has the proper tools and training, and preserving institutional memory required for the continuity of high-quality customer service.
Housing and Zoning is the adoption of a housing strategy that emphasizes attainable housing; facilitating the development of workforce housing to boost the City’s employment base, and positioning the City to pursue and effectively leverage grant funding in accomplishing the goals stated above.
Transportation and Utilities include completing initial phases of reservoir construction; completing existing infrastructure plans; formally evaluating the feasibility of US Highway 24 reliever route, and proactively budgeting for and acquiring additional water resources.
Economic Development involves creating an economic development strategy to boost attraction, retention and expansion of businesses in Woodland Park; facilitating the establishment of a tourism strategic plan to manage and optimize the tourism economy in the City; reimaging a Main Street program to complement other economic development efforts.
Budget and Financial Health will focus on building trust with residents by delivering financial documents that are transparent and accessible, maintaining healthy fund balances, and continuing responsible management of the City’s debt.
Once the city manager and finance team receive final direction from City Council on priorities, understand the available funds to allocate in the budget, and has input from city staff directors on the essential needs and mandated cost increases, the budget document is compiled and a balanced city manager’s budget is prepared and delivered to City Council.
An important note on a balanced budget is the city manager is required to present a budget where proposed expenditures shall not exceed anticipated revenues.
In an effort to provide improved financial planning and oversight, the city is developing both a five-year financial plan and a five-year Capital Improvement Program. The financial plan is a five-year look at the revenue and expenditure projections and the resulting available fund balance. The CIP summarizes the major capital expenditures anticipated over the next five years.
The benefit of adopting five-year financial and CIP plans is the ability to align long-term capital improvements with other budget priorities and the associated revenues necessary to fund these programs. These plans also provide a more defined picture of the overall funding available in the current and future years, which serve as a valuable tool to City Council and city staff to assist in making decisions for budgetary items.
Important dates during this year’s budget process are Oct. 14, when the Annual City Budget will be delivered to City Council; and Oct. 20, when the budget will be presented by city staff City Council meeting. The City charter requires the adoption of the annual budget by Dec. 16 each year.
Aaron Vassalotti has been Woodland Park’s finance director since August 2021. Previously, he worked for the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office for 12 years in roles including interim accounting division manager, revenue and cash management section manager, and financial analyst. He has an MBA with a concentration in accounting, and a bachelor of business administration in finance from Florida Atlantic University, and is a certified public accountant and a certified government finance officer. He and hiw wife have two 2 sons.