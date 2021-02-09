Over the past several years we have experienced more real estate home sales each year over the previous year. We cannot ignore the surprise of the 2020 market results when in March we thought sales would plummet in the face of the pandemic. And what happened? The market exploded with rising values and extraordinary sales.
What will that mean for us this year?
The National Association of Realtors chief economist, Lawrence Yun, says, “the positive trend will continue this year. Home sales in 2021 are expected to rise by around 10%.” So, the coming real estate market seems fit as a fiddle.
A summary in support of Yun’s predictions – Mortgage Rates are still low in the 3% range and everything I read right now says rates will continue to be favorable for this year at least. The Labor Market is strengthening even now and looks like that will continue. Demand for existing and new construction homes is still high. Some buyers are moving into areas previously out of reach because of a more practical reality of working at home. Inventory is still low and that may continue to drive prices up until more new construction homes show up on the market. However, that will not happen fast enough to provide adequate inventory for 2021.
Mortgage rates historically have influenced home sales. Looking back over time to the recent example of the 2018 market when mortgage rates increased to 4.9% and home sales slowed. Another poignant example is even after the devastating event of 9/11, home sales rose nationally spurred on by a 1% drop in mortgage rates from 7% to 6%. Sounds unfathomable to entertain the thought of a 7% mortgage rate right now, correct? It does, however, gives perspective of why current low mortgage rates in the 3% range are fanning the flames of our hot market.
The pandemic has sped up changes that may have happened over a longer period anyway. One example is more folks working from home. Productivity and work-at-home flexibility seems to say this trend will continue. It has driven buyers that have the work at home reckoning to add another room to their home for an office or buy a larger home. In many cases the decision is to buy a home in a small-town rural location as found in Teller County. The reason being that a lot of those buyers have found they can make it work by “commuting” over the internet. So, they can work from almost anywhere such as our idealist setting. Pressure from these buyers is adding some fuel to the market.
Not in the scope of this column, but worth mentioning, there will be a feather in the cap of commercial property owners who are early creative thinkers. Those who are willing to adapt and create alternative or mixed uses of properties will thrive. Think malls transforming into residential housing with small neighborhood shopping available within.
There is some possible help coming for first time home buyers to be used as down payment assistance. The new administration is proposing a $15,000 tax credit for this group of buyers that may have some qualifying income limitations.
Finally, we need more inventory to serve the under $500,000 buyer market. This will come in several forms with the leading numbers coming from new home construction. But with rising lumber and construction materials pricing the days of plentiful new home construction under $200,000 is nearly impossible to come by. There have been some alternatives like factory-built homes set on vacant land going up for quite some time. A newer solution is small footprint homes in leased land communities that are coming to our area. The latter will offer predictable prices that will help meet home demand from $120,000 and up.
Market numbers and predictions are one thing for existing homes, yet it will take creativity from builders and developers to help solve the problem of new home shortage. It is going to be an interesting future to watch unfold of how creative solutions come about to supply homes for the continued high demand for housing.
For more information or questions about this topic feel free to call us for discussion.
Michael Harper is owner/broker of Michael Harper Real Estate. Contact him through his website, MichaelHarperRealtor.com.