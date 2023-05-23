The custom of honoring ancestors by cleaning cemeteries and decorating graves is an ancient and worldwide tradition, but the specific origin of Memorial Day, or Decoration Day as it was first known, are unclear. In early rural America, this duty was usually performed in late summer and was an occasion for family reunions and picnics. After the Civil War, America’s need for a secular, patriotic ceremony to honor its military dead became prominent, as monuments to fallen soldiers were erected and dedicated, and ceremonies centering on the decoration of soldiers’ graves were held in towns and cities throughout the nation.

Many people confuse Memorial Day and Veterans Day. Memorial Day is a day for remembering and honoring military personnel who died in the service of their country, particularly those who died as a result of wounds sustained in battle. In 1868, General John A. Logan of the Grand Army of the Republic called for a “Decoration Day,” to honor those who died in the Civil War. By 1890, every Northern state had adopted it as a holiday.

After World War I, the day expanded to honor those who have died in all American wars. In 1968 Congress passed the Uniform Monday Holiday Act, which established Memorial Day as the last Monday in May in order to create a three-day weekend for federal employees; the change went into effect in 1971. The same law also declared Memorial Day a federal holiday.

At Columbus (Georgia) State University there is a Center for Memorial Day Research and the University of Mississippi incorporates a Center for Civil War Research that has also led research into Memorial Day’s origins. Records show that by 1865, Mississippi, Virginia, and South Carolina all had precedents for Memorial Day. The U.S. Department of Veterans’ Affairs recognizes that approximately 25 places claim to have originated the holiday.

Cities and towns across the United States host Memorial Day parades each year, often incorporating military personnel and members of veterans’ organizations. Some of the largest parades take place in Chicago, New York and Washington, D.C. Americans also observe Memorial Day by visiting cemeteries and memorials. On a less somber note, many people take weekend trips or throw parties and barbecues on the holiday, perhaps because it unofficially marks the beginning of summer.