The American Legion Post 1980 will host its annual Veterans Day celebration at 4:30 p.m. Nov. 11 at the Ute Pass Cultural Center, 210 E. Midland Ave., in Woodland Park. The post will provide a free barbecue dinner for all local military veterans and their families. All veterans, active-duty military, National Guard members and reservists are welcome.
Veterans Day was originally called Armistice Day to mark the anniversary of the end of World War I; major hostilities of World War I were formally ended at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month of 1918, when the Armistice with Germany went into effect. The U.S. holiday was renamed Veterans Day in 1954.
In 1945, World War II veteran Raymond Weeks had the idea to expand Armistice Day to celebrate all veterans, not just those who died in World War I. Weeks led a delegation to Gen. Dwight Eisenhower, who supported the idea of National Veterans Day. Weeks led the first national celebration in 1947 in Alabama and annually until his death in 1985. President Reagan honored Weeks at the White House with the Presidential Citizenship Medal in 1982 as the driving force for the national holiday. Elizabeth Dole, who prepared the briefing for President Reagan, determined Weeks as the “Father of Veterans Day.”
There are 108 veterans’ organizations in the United States. The largest of these is the American Legion, with approximately 2.4 million members and the Veterans of Foreign Wars with 1.2 million members. The main objective of these organizations is to serve veterans and their families and protect vets’ rights. In addition, most veterans’ organization also work within the community to be role models of patriotism and provide support for community projects, especially those memorializing veterans. Veterans organization do not support any political cause or person other than a true sense of patriotism and Americanism.
In Woodland Park and Teller County, American Legion post 1980 and VFW Post 6051 work with local school districts and city and county governments to assist with patriotic ceremonies including Memorial Day, Independence Day, The 9/11 Memorial and Veterans Day. Last year, the American Legion post provided the Woodland Park High School graduating class with $2,500 in scholarships. They also presented American flags to all the districts’ schools and the Colorado Springs Christian School campus in Woodland Park. In 2016, Post 1980 paid for five high school juniors to attend Boys State. The post honor guard prides itself with leading all major parades in the county and being present for the annual flag raising at the Old Time 4th of July celebration in Woodland Park.