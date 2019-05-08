American Legion Post No. 1980 in Woodland Park has again received a Veteran’s Trust Fund grant for 2019, which will be used to assist veterans in need throughout Teller County and its communities in the coming year.
The Colorado Division of Veterans Affairs administers the Veteran’s Trust Fund (VTF) and the Veteran’s Assistance grant, a financial assistance program available to veterans and their families that is awarded to organizations throughout Colorado rather than individuals. The organizations in turn use community outreach and local knowledge to respond to those in need.
“The Veteran’s Trust Fund provides another safety net for our veterans, their families and their widows. Those of you who know veterans know they are a proud demographic who are generally always serving others. They are often very reluctant to ask for help for themselves,” said American Legion Post No. 1980 Commander Dan Williams. “This is particularly the case of our older veterans in Teller County, who often live alone. The Veteran’s Trust Fund grant has been critical to our ability to take care of … veterans without burdening any other organization. (It’s) veterans taking care of veterans and their families.”
For three years, Post No. 1980 has been the recipient of a Veteran’s Trust Fund grant and has helped veterans and their families in Teller communities.
“In the past, any money we were able to help veterans with was raised solely by the American Legion and our families through fundraisers. We have always given scholarships to deserving students, supported the Boys and Girls State Program, Wounded Warrior Program, the Food Pantry and a host of other civic programs in need of money,” Williams said. “The VTF grant is truly a ‘combat multiplier’ that has allowed us to continue supporting our traditional programs fully with internal funds while allowing us to greatly increase our ability to help individual veterans and families financially.”
Although the American Legion is the grant recipient, Williams said that once a need is identified, an interview confidentially conducted and receipts collected, a team immediately focuses on the request to make a decision. VFW Commander Andy Tyler, Teller County Veterans Service Officer Mike Bartol, Teller County Department of Human Services Director Kim Mauthe and DHS’s Mary Longmire all participate on the board for approval.
Once a decision is rendered, the veteran is not given the money directly, according to Williams, but the bill or receipts presented are paid directly to the vendor or organization.
These funds have historically been requested for rent/housing assistance, car repair, utilities, food/fuel and other unanticipated emergency assistance. VTF funds may not be used for cash disbursement to the veteran, checks made payable to the veteran, capital improvements, purchase of automobiles, alcohol or tobacco, ceremonial functions, or administrative expenses.
Anyone may submit a request for funds to help a veteran or a veteran’s family. The initial contact is from the requester to an intake officer. Contact local intake officers Dan Williams, Commander of American Legion Post No. 1980, at 686-5414, or Cynthia Meyer at 433-1222.