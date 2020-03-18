In a county where one in four men and one in six women is a veteran, the American Legion Post 171 reflects the vitality as well as the benevolence of the members.
Post projects touch the lives of many in the southern Teller County community. From refurbishing the home of a disabled veteran in Cripple Creek and funding scholarships for American Legion Boys and American Legion Auxiliary Girls State to providing Christmas presents for children and residents of the Cripple Creek Care Center, the members are out there, their work a source of comfort for so many. Of the 11 veterans at the care center, one is a 96-year-old who fought in WWII.
On Flag Day, June 14, the Legion post teams with the Elks Lodge 316 for a ceremony in Cripple Creek. “The Elks do the history of the flag and we do a flag-disposal ceremony,” said Rich Ingold, the Legion post’s adjutant.
Along with members of the Elks Lodge 316, the Legion post plays Santa Claus for children in the area in December.
On Veterans Day last year, the students turned the tables on the annual ceremony. “They had the program for us — they played the National Anthem and the kids wrote letters and one of them played ‘Taps,’” Ingold said.
On Memorial Day and Veterans Day holidays, the members place flags on more than 250 graves of veterans buried at Mt. Pisgah and Sunnyside cemeteries in Cripple Creek and Victor.
The members are visible as they participate in the annual Veterans Day dinner in partnership with the American Legion Post 1980, Mike Bartol, Teller County’s Veterans Services director, the Aspen Mine Center and the VFW Post 11411. As well, they march in parades in Teller County.
And then there’s the glamorous part, the energizer. “We ride motorcycles,” said Mike Allen, who rides with the American Legion Riders’ Unit.
But now the post members need help in refurbishing the Victorian-era building, once a First Church of Christian Science as well as band room for the former high school across the street at 4th and Carr streets.
A DIY project estimated to be around $65,000, which includes in-kind and inexpensive labor. “We do a lot of self-help stuff,” Ingold said.
Built in 1900, with the dedication cornerstone intact, the brick building with a stone foundation is among the historic structures that lend character as well as an architectural splendor.
Yet the 900-square-foot interior needs work, from new wiring and plumbing to installing restrooms that are Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant.
With the remodel, the members plan to enhance the Hall of Heroes Military Museum, which features memorabilia such as posters from WWII and other American wars. “Plus, we have to have insurance and supplies,” Ingold said.
Founded in 1934 in Victor, American Legion Post 171 was one of two in southern Teller County. “We had two posts up here within five miles of each other in the heydays of the mining era,” Ingold said. “After WWII, however, when mining shifted from gold to strategic metals such as iron and copper, they flipped a coin and No. 171 won the flip.”
After meeting in various places in Cripple Creek, the American Legion got the building from the city in 2007. “We own it as long as we maintain and use it,” Ingold said.
Of the estimated $65,000 needed for the work, the members have raised $29,000, which includes $3,000 from Newmont Mining Corp. and a quarterly contribution of $300 from the Newmont Legacy Fund. And recently an anonymous donor added $5,000 as a matching grant for the project.
For now, the members have been given meeting space by Triple Crown Casinos at the Brass Ass, in addition to the offer from the Rocky Mountain Chapel.
With a series of goals, Ingold divulges the first one. “To occupy the building,” he said.