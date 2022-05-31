Woodland Park's American Legion Eric V. Dickson Post 1980 and its Auxiliary Unit presented scholarship awards to several Woodland Park High School students during the school's Awards Night May 23.
Class of 2022 member Grace McClintock was awarded a $1,000 WPHS Scholarship toward college expenses.
The following boys received student scholarships to Colorado Boys State from American Legion Post 1980: Adam Lanucha, Samuel Thorpe, Isaac Marney, Hayden Anderson and Joshua Tanis. The following girls received student scholarships to Colorado Girls State from American Legion Auxiliary Unit 1980: Hailey Elliott, Kamila Conley and Cortina Albaugh.
Boys State and Girls State are summer leadership and citizenship programs for high school juniors. Colorado programs are normally held in Pueblo in early May. Program participants are divided into subgroups referred to as cities. The participants elect state-level officials mirroring how our government works. Students engage in a number of political activities such as running for office, electing officials, drafting and debating bills, and making motions. Post 1980 pays for tuition to this program for students it nominates as well as provides a college scholarship have for those completing the program and going on to higher education.