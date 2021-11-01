Women who belong to the American Legions Auxiliary Unit 1980 are mothers, grandmothers, sisters, daughters, granddaughters and spouses of veterans or active-duty military.
Recently, the women held a meet-and-greet reception to talk about their work in the Teller County community. For area veterans, they are proactive in their efforts to promote quality of life for soldiers and families. Women of the auxiliary help prepare and serve a free breakfast at the Historic Ute Inn on the first Saturday of the month. As well, they visit veterans in nursing homes, provide food and presents for two families in need at Christmas while offering support with a social every quarter.
In the area of national security, the women assist and support families of the deployed and highlight their work by hosting a booth at the Old Fashioned Fourth of July in Woodland Park.
To educate young women about the role of government, U.S, state and local, the auxiliary sends two high-school juniors to Girls’ State each year. As well, the auxiliary awards two scholarships annually to graduating seniors.
Like the veterans and active-duty military, the Auxiliary’s work is based on four pillars: Veteran Affairs & Rehabilitation, National Security, Americanism and Children & Youth.
“The bigger the American Legion Auxiliary becomes, the more they can give back to the veterans, youth and community,” said Cynthia Sipes, the unit’s membership chair.
The Auxiliary meets the fourth Tuesday night of every month (but December) at 5 p.m. in the VFW/Legion building on Colorado N. Higway 67, just after the golf course. For information, contact Sipes at cynthiasipes@gmail.com or 858-922-8994.