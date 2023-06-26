A reminder of what July 4 celebrations are about, the American Legion #171 invites participants to “Ring the Bell for Freedom, a Patriot, a Loved One, or a Veteran.”

As well, participants are asked to include names in the legion’s album of their friends or relatives in Teller County who served in America’s wars. The bell and album will be on display at the Pikes Peak Memorial Wall Dedication Aug. 20 in Mt. Pisgah cemetery.

For all events, the legion members give out free copies of the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution.

The Legion and Gold Camp Association are partners in the Independence Day party in the 300 Block of Bennett Avenue.

“We will have multiple first responders and their equipment for viewing by the public,” said Rich Ingold, Adjutant of the American Legion Post.

Firefighters with the Divide Fire Department will bring the “roll-over” simulator to emphasize the need to wear seatbelts, he added.

The star of the party will be Deckers, one of the world-famous Cripple Creek donkeys.

And the food is all-American: barbecue, hot dogs, brats, beer, root beer floats and kettle corn, along with games and contests.

The party is all day and concludes with a fireworks display.