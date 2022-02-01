Historic venues on the East Coast invite exploration, and in the fall of 2021, my husband, Ron, little dog, Gracie, and I loaded up the trailer to experience our next adventures. My previous two travel columns focused on visiting national parks, and gems off the beaten track during this trip. This third account of our most recent sojourn spotlights historic American sites that are not to be missed.
Hyde Park, N.Y. is the location not only of the Culinary Institute of America, which I previously targeted, but also the Hudson Valley country home, library and museum honoring 32nd President Franklin D. Roosevelt. The buildings were closed on the day we visited, but we were free to wander throughout the grounds and hear a ranger talk about the Roosevelt family home called Springwood. FDR’s parents bought the estate, overlooking the ever-scenic Hudson River, in 1867, and he was born there in 1882. Reportedly, FDR planted half a million trees on the sprawling 1,500 acres during his lifetime.
Franklin and Eleanor, and their Scottish Terrier, Fala, are buried in the Rose Garden at Hyde Park, as FDR’s wish was to forever remain close to his roots.
We toured the grounds and hiked a trail to the shores of the Hudson River, all the while admiring the stunning vistas spreading across the valley. We passed by the Vanderbilt Mansion (built by Frederick and Louise Vanderbilt in 1898-99), described as “A Country Place in the Gilded Age.” We admired this fantastic Beaux-Arts creation from the outside, and toured the well-tended and spacious formal gardens. The verdant Hudson River Valley, stately mansions,and Roosevelt family history are all pieces of fascinating New York Americana.
West Point, also known as the United States Military Academy, is another iconic Hudson Valley site not to be missed. Notable alumni include Edgar Allen Poe, Ulysses S. Grant, Robert E. Lee, George A. Custer (graduating last in his class), and Dwight D. Eisenhower. We opted to take a bus tour in order to fully engage in not only the history, but in the current buzz of the campus as well. West Point was established in the early 1800s to provide a four-year education for upcoming Army officers, and is the oldest continuously occupied military post in the United States.
Our tour included stops at the impressive chapel built in 1905, the cemetery, parade ground, and the bluff overlooking the Hudson River. We saw the 4,000 cadets line up in formation to enter the dining room, where they have 24 minutes to eat lunch. The bluff is festooned with cannons, memorials and artifacts depicting the rich military history. After our bus tour, we spent some time at the West Point Museum, the oldest military museum in the U.S., that is chock full of war artifacts and information from all phases of American history. We noted a gun belonging to Adolph Hitler, arrows from the Battle of the Little Bighorn, and a wide array of uniforms from all time periods. We ended the afternoon with a stop at Benmarl Winery, the oldest vineyard in America, dating from 1877. We truly enjoyed a tasty wine flight as we gazed across the gold and emerald hills of the Hudson River Valley.
Gettysburg, Pa., is well known as the site of a pivotal Civil War battle that took place from July 1-3, 1863. Our first stop was the modern and sprawling visitor’s center, which houses the very fine Gettysburg Museum of the Civil War and the amazing fully restored Gettysburg Cyclorama. The Cyclorama is a huge painting in the round dating from the 1880s. Amazingly it has survived for almost 150 years, and depicts the battle in comprehensive detail.
We took a whole day to drive the self-guiding tour of the wide-spread battlefield, stopping at almost all of the numbered sites along the way that chronologically describe the significant action of the three-day battle. History comes alive in a most sobering way as the details of fierce fighting, mistakes and miscommunication unfold. The eventual Union Army victory turned the tide of the Civil War. We ended the day with a visit to the Gettysburg cemetery, where 3,500 Union soldiers are buried, and the site of Abraham Lincoln’s immortal Gettysburg Address.
Washington, D.C. is a destination that every American should visit over and over again, as our nation’s capital is the true focal point of American history. We spent three days immersed in as many experiences as possible during this relatively short visit. The list of must-see destinations is endless, necessitating multiple visits.
Getting to the National Mall, Capitol Hill, downtown and Arlington National Cemetery is a piece of cake using the Metro System and the bus circulator route. On Day One, we did a walking tour of the iconic and inspiring national monuments situated throughout the National Mall. This walk through American history honoring our national leaders and American war veterans is beyond compare. I was moved to tears while moving through the more contemporary memorials, where contributions of family and friends were brought to mind. Our country’s finest leaders and heroes are honored and memorialized in so many beautiful and creative tributes.
Day Two started with a walk to to the United States Capitol. We found ourselves filled with sorrow and also anger as we observed the aftermath of the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection. Barriers surrounds the Capitol Building, and repairs from the vandalism and destruction are still in process. Happenstance took us to the National Gallery of Art, where we stopped for a bathroom break, and then became mesmerized by the absolutely fantastic array of art. A lunch at Cocina Mexicana, located downtown, a brief foray through the National Portrait Gallery, and a cruise through the National Museum of American History to see the First Ladies Collection, and “Girlhood (It’s Complicated)” exhibit rounded out our day.
Day Three included a very moving tour of Arlington National Cemetery. We traversed the hillside pathways to the gravesite of President John F. Kennedy, his wife, Jacqueline, and their two infant children. We witnessed the very moving Changing of the Guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. The hilltop, historic Arlington House keeps watch over this resting place of over 400,000 active duty service members, veterans, and their families.
We finished with a late lunch outdoors at a Georgetown seafood restaurant located on the banks of the Potomac. We marveled at the depth and breadth of history available in the United States, and how privileged we are to reside here and be a part of it.
Libby Kinder is a freelance writer and retired clinical mental health counselor. She and her husband have lived in southwest Colorado Springs since 2003. Contact Libby with comments and travel ideas at eakinder@gmail.com.