As a parent of a recent WPSD graduate and 24-year native of Woodland Park, I am alarmed at the direction schools are going.

We in Woodland Park are fortunate to have a school board taking measures to buck a trend toward social experiments being perpetrated on our students.

Recently, the Colorado Education Association (CEA), representing more than 39,000 K-12 teachers and staff personnel, issued a manifesto of sorts that said the CEA “believes that capitalism inherently exploits children, public schools, land, labor, and resources. Capitalism is in opposition to fully addressing systemic racism (the school to prison pipeline), climate change, patriarchy (gender and LGBTQ disparities) …”

This bizarre stance exposes the group’s real agenda … to systematically break down one of the pillars that has made America the world’s leading economy.

It also portrays a Marxist-like belief that America is bad and that everything in it of substance must be torn down out of a belief that a vaguely defined utopia will emerge from the ashes of destroyed institutions.

It is fair to conclude that while many teachers do not condone or adhere to this neo-Marxist view of the CEA, a teacher voicing opposition to its ideas will likely lead to the teacher being labeled as a right-wing fanatic.

If you think it’s an exaggeration to tie the CEA’s action to Marxism, consider what the author of the resolution, Bryan Lindstrom, a Colorado history teacher, posted on his Twitter account. He wrote, “Workers of the world unite,” an international refrain of Communists.

How do we combat this?

Adopting the American Birthright Social Studies Standard, which meets the state’s history and civic standards, is a step forward. Its focus develops strong citizens and is grounded in strengthening our community.

“American students should comprehend aspects of American government such as the rule of law, the Bill of Rights, elections, elected office, checks and balances, equality under the law, trial by jury, grand juries, civil rights, and military service,” author’s write in the American Birthright introduction.

Those opposed to the Standard state it focuses on “glorified selected aspects of history,” while minimizing, “perspectives of Indigenous peoples, people of color, women, the LGBTQIA+ community, the working class, and countless others.”

This diversionary rhetoric does not accurately represent the standard. It exposes current models that can generously be described as a focus on indoctrinating students in a leftist agenda and dedicated to dismantling thousands of years of culture, in favor of using the education system as a “political recruitment” center.

Our students, and until recently parents, have been unaware they are being indoctrinated.

It’s time to support standards that highlight ALL aspects of our history and teach students to make decisions about our communities based on facts, not on Marxist fables.

I urge parents to research the American Birthright Standard. You will learn it gives our children a full representation of American history, leaving students understanding why, and how, America became the greatest country on earth.