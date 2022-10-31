My family is one that embraces reunions on a regular basis. Getting together with my King family relatives is nothing new, and in the summer of 2022 we gathered in Grand Marais, Minnesota for bonding, memory-making and having a splendid good time.
My parents started hosting these family gatherings in Estes Park in the 1980s. As an event planner, my mother was a whiz at organization and implementation. Invitations went out to the aunts, uncles and cousins; details were fine-tuned, meals planned and reservations made.
As time passed, my sister Peggy took over as hostess; and she, too, was a planner extraordinaire. Upon Peg’s death, I was motivated to make sure our reunions did not die along with her. Carry on we did, even as the aunts and uncles all passed, leaving the next generation of King first cousins to continue the tradition and maintain our family bond.
I found that planning the reunions was a huge undertaking requiring much coordination, finesse and the details of a White House State Dinner. When my cousins Carolyn and Kathy stepped up to do the planning in 2022, I was delighted. Where is Grand Marais, many of us asked? It didn’t matter to my husband Ron and me: we were in.
So in July we took off in the trailer with our faithful canine companion, Gracie. We made a plan to explore the Great Plains and the North Woods, visiting many areas that were new to us. I’ll focus on other parts of our trip in my next two columns.
Who knew Grand Marais was drop-dead gorgeous?! We found it to be the perfect spot to gather, explore and find adventure. We were unable to stop in Duluth as we were hauling the trailer, but most of our group explored the popular Canal Park area verifying that it is worth a visit. Another spot we missed that was proclaimed a must-see was Split Rock Lighthouse located on scenic Highway 61 on the way north to Grand Marais.
From Duluth, we drove the 110 miles to Grand Marais along Highway 61. Most of the way, Lake Superior shimmered beside us as far as the eye could see. It almost felt like we were on an ocean highway.
Soon we arrived at Grand Marais. Surrounded on two sides by Lake Superior this bustling tourist town vibrates with a special energy. Shops and restaurants are found adjacent to the harbor where sailboats were skimming across the glassy waters.
On the south end of the village is the waterfront Grand Marais Municipal Campground, where we stayed six nights. Although the campground is large, we never felt crowded, and being able to walk to town was a welcome bonus. I highly recommend staying here if camping.
Our family group gathered to share meals over the next three evenings. One evening we cooked burgers and dogs at a lakeside shelter at the campground. The next evening we feasted on a taco bar at the campground recreation hall. One of my cousins played the piano while another accompanied on the guitar as we engaged in an enthusiastic singalong. One of the campground staff asked if we were professional singers. LOL-no, but a love of music and performing is a King family trait and tradition. The third night we happily perused new and old family scrapbooks. In one assembled by my Grandma King I found a telegram announcing my birth in Chicago. “Baby girl arrived 7AM Mother and daughter fine.”
Here are a few fine sights to see and experience in the Grand Marais area:
Grand Portage National Monument: 35 miles north of Grand Marais. From 1784 to 1803 the fur trade industry of the North West Company flourished in this Great Lakes area location. Fur trappers spent the northern winters hunting beaver, and the coveted fur would be fashioned into elegant felt top hats for the upper crust in Europe and America. In the summer, the furs were taken to Grand Portage Bay by the voyageurs who would gather for trading, resupplying and pursuing raucous entertainment. The Grand Portage Heritage Center Museum and living-history encampment are located on this historic site and bring to life a fascinating look into this brief and little-known piece of northern American history. Native American, European and American re-enactors demonstrated how to make a birchbark canoe, how the beaver fur was transformed into felt beaver hats and what life was like at the fur trade operation’s headquarters. As demand for beaver hats dwindled and the vast beaver population was killed off, this piece of American history faded away.
Naniboujou Lodge and Restaurant: is 15 miles north of Grand Marais, just steps away from the shores of Lake Superior. Opened in the late 1920s, it is now on the National Register of Historic Places. Many in our group feasted on a breakfast of pancakes and bacon in the cavernous Great Hall. The walls and soaring ceilings are brilliantly painted in Cree Indian designs.
After breakfast, we went to nearby Judge C.R. Magney State Park for a hike to the scenic Devil’s Kettle Falls. Did I mention the multitude of tumbling waterfalls in northern Minnesota? Another one not to miss is High Falls, the tallest falls in the state located in Grand Portage State Park. A short hike in the park leads to two waterfall view platforms where Canada looms on the opposite side of the river.
Canoeing in the Boundary Waters: a must! The area is a wilderness preserve of a million acres including crystal clear lakes, and forests accessible only by canoe or crossing the ice in winter. Luckily my cousins were familiar with the Gunflint Trail, where to rent a canoe and what scenic route to take.
We launched our canoes into Bearskin Lake and peacefully paddled through the calm waters to our first destination. We had a brief portage, where Ron carried our canoe on his shoulders. He said it was tough.
Soon we were back on the water in Duncan Lake, where the wind briefly picked up causing a bit of consternation due to our limited paddling skills. The sun sparkled on the calm waters as we again pulled up on shore. We hiked to an overlook, enjoyed a picnic lunch and gazed at Rose Lake and the Canadian shoreline in the distance. We heard the call of a loon and spotted it in the distance, and yes, we saw another splendid waterfall.
