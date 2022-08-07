VICTOR • Saturday in Victor had all the makings of a kids' summer baseball game.
People clapped, yelled, ooohed, and ahhhed as college-level and YouTube famous sluggers hit balls from home plate, blasting them out of the Gold Bowl baseball and soccer field and into adjacent Diamond Avenue. The balls landed everywhere — on top of gazebos and behind businesses, into mining equipment and yes, even one car window was smashed by an errant "fly bat" as the batter lost his grip.
The sluggers had a common goal: Be like Babe Ruth.
Ruth holds the Guinness Book world record for longest home run hit in a Major League Baseball game, crushing one for 575 feet for the New York Yankees against the Detroit Tigers in July 1921.
In Victor, the batters convened at nearly 10,000 feet above sea level at the Gold Bowl to take down the Sultan of Swat's century-old mark.
The event is the brainchild of Earnie Granville, an attorney from Texas who recalls playing at 4,000 feet in college. He remembers elevation helping with distance. Since age 19, he's pondered a simple question:
"What happens if you just went really high?"
Granville said he's at a place in his career where he could finally make the event happen, and Victor's city council was willing to let him host it on their field.
The batters included YouTube stars such as Portland-based Will Taylor of the Baseball Bat Bros, Eric "The King of JUCO" Sim, and Jeremy "The Swingman" Nowak. The group will be in Victor until Sunday afternoon, when they'll make a stop in Colorado Springs.
"It's just one of those things. We had the time to do it. We had the opportunity to do it. If you have an opportunity to break a Guinness world record especially for something as iconic as the furthest home run ever hit, you want to take it," Taylor said.
Given that it's August, the group didn't have any active professional baseball players, but did have a few Division I college players as well as former professional and former college players hitting balls.
The boys were crushing it. As of 2 p.m. Saturday, no one had dethroned The Bambino, but the guys had hits of 534 feet, 531 feet, 515 feet and 508 feet.
University of Texas-San Antonio catcher Sammy Diaz hit the 531-footer.
"It's awesome. It's honestly a blessing to be out here. I'm lucky that I met Earnie and he's having me out here," Diaz said. "It's fun to be with these content creators. They're big and I see all their stuff online, so it's nice to see them out here."
Given that this was an official attempt at a Guinness world record, an adjudicator had to be present.
Guinness' Hannah Ortman said the sluggers were actually establishing a new record rather than beating Ruth's, which stands as the longest home run hit in Major League Baseball. This record would be longest home run hit by an individual.
The caveats are that a regulation Major League baseball must be used to break the record, though any bat available commercially could be used. Ortman also said there was an official land surveyor measuring the distance; 175 meters, or just over 574 feet, was the qualifying mark.
Despite the elevation advantage, the sluggers had to deal with the disadvantage of the terrain, which sloped upward outside the park. The batters believed an adjustment should be made for the difference in the slope, but Ortman said the hits had to be measured as though the land was flat in order to maintain uniform rules and criteria.
Even if one of the guys doesn't beat Ruth's record, it is still a fun time, Taylor said.
"If we hit some balls over 500 feet, especially just a ragtag group like this, people are going to lose their minds."
Randy Bennett of Cripple Creek is a baseball fan who grew up following the now-defunct Denver Zephyrs Triple-A baseball team. Of note, the generally accepted record for longest home run belongs to Joey Meyer, who hit a 582-foot bomber for the Zephyrs into the upper deck of the stands at Old Mile High Stadium in Denver in 1987.
Bennett, who volunteered his son to field balls for the batters, said even if the batters break the record, it won't really be broken without using a wooden bat.
"To me, it still won't be broken. You have to do it with a wood bat and a regular ball. ... I love seeing these kids play, but that's my opinion on it," he said.
