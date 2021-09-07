The Wilson’s Warbler is a prolific breeder in the willow shrublands of alpine tundra and subalpine forest. During summer they can be readily observed there, but in late August they begin moving to lower elevations as they prepare for their southbound migration. In the fall season, they can show up just about anywhere in Teller County. The Wilson’s Warbler arrives locally in late May and typically leaves our area by mid-October.
Warblers are active musical birds with colorful and artistic body patterns. They are sparrow-sized birds with short, flat and pointed beaks. Their melodious songs are most noticeable as they tend to stay hidden high up in the trees or behind shrubby foliage, so when you do catch a glimpse, it is something special. Often the best time to get a good look is during migration when warblers are out in the open looking for food. Other warblers that can be readily observed in Teller County include: Yellow-rumped, MacGillivray’s and Yellow Warblers and Common Yellowthroat.
The Wilson’s Warbler has a bright yellow body with a contrasting beady black eye, along with olive-green highlights on the wings, back and tail. The diagnostic feature for the male is a black cap that looks like a little black beanie on its head. The female lacks the black cap but does have darker green on the top of the head. Wilson’s can be separated from other yellow-colored warblers by the lack of the following features: wing bars, streaking and tail spots. They also have a habit of nervously twitching their tail.
The song pattern of the Wilson’s Warbler varies. One typical pattern is notes that are abruptly clipped with the phrase rising in pitch. Another variety is a long series of rapid notes dropping in pitch. Like many warblers, during migration their short calls can help locate them. With practice, the harsh and dry call of the Wilson’s can be separated from other warblers.
While they prefer thickets near water (especially willows), during migration the Wilson’s Warbler can occur in any shrubby areas, deciduous woodlands, woodland edges and rarely in coniferous forest. They tend to be most active within 10 feet of the ground. Their diet consists mostly of small insects, some spiders and occasionally berries.
Notable reports in August from the Woodland Park Yard Area:
Rufous Hummingbird — one on Aug. 1
Calliope Hummingbird — one or two around most of the time
Eurasian Collared-Dove — two some of the time, singing
Downy Woodpecker — one on Aug. 24 and 28
Red-naped Sapsucker — one juvenile on Aug. 8
Cordilleran Flycatcher — one around singing daily, last seen on Aug. 14
Western Wood-Pewee — one singing from Aug. 19 to 28
Western Bluebird — juveniles at water feature Aug. 30 and 31
Hermit Thrush — one on Aug. 27
Ruby-crowned Kinglet — one on Aug. 27
Red-breasted Nuthatch — one on Aug. 31
Brown Creeper — one on Aug. 8
Mountain Chickadee — singing on Aug. 30 and 31
House Wren — one singing on Aug. 28
Wilson’s Warbler — one or two from Aug. 26 to 31 (fall migrants)
Yellow-rumped Warbler — a few sightings
Black-headed Grosbeak — last seen on Aug. 1
Green-tailed Towhee — some sightings, last seen on Aug. 28
Chipping Sparrow — a few around Aug. 24 to 31, juveniles
Brown-headed Cowbird — one juvenile from Aug. 22 to 29
Evening Grosbeak — a few around most of the time, larger flocks of up to 30 in late Aug.
Joe LaFleur studied wildlife biology and communications at Colorado State University and is the creator of “Better Birdwatching,” a DVD series on North American birds. Contact him with questions and feedback at joe@betterbirdwatching.com.