All together now.

We all seem so distant from one another today. I’m not sure if the us vs. them posturing has ever been more pronounced. We are all deeply settled into the trenches of our convictions and are constantly reinforcing the perimeters of our beliefs. And now, the cloud of coronavirus accentuates the distance of our separation and the intensity of the suspicions we have for others. The majority of us adhere to the CDC recommendations but realize these include no guarantee of safety. We step carefully, keep our head on a swivel, and try to maintain our sense of equilibrium within a wildly turbulent world. A world that lacks familiarity. We do our best to simply hang on and hope for better days.
The idea of better days is becoming more and more difficult to conjure up. Our world is engulfed in chaos sourced from our battles with COVID-19, distinctly different political ideologies, and a continuous and overwhelming swell of information that frequently lacks any pretense of factual content. We are adrift without the comfort of a visible shoreline.
The scourge of COVID-19 can only be lessened through compliance with recommended guidelines. It is a lethal, highly contagious disease that does not have a currently available vaccine. Societal subscription to the recommendations of our scientific and medical communities is the only tool we have at our disposal that has the ability to slowdown the spread of this awful disease. Collectively we can realize positive results from mask wearing, social distancing, and accepting our individual responsibilities. There is no assurance that a safe and effective vaccine will be universally available anytime in the near future. There is hope for the vaccine but no guarantee. The emphasis on personal responsibility is heavily accentuated until that vaccine is realized. We each have to do our part.
We have to recognize that this is not a drill, is not an enhanced flu, and there is not a scintilla of evidence that supports the idea that this is a contrivance of deception initiated by evil basement dwellers within our government. I would request that the subscribers to the COVID-19 conspiracy theory freely cavort in an imaginary world without coronavirus but do so with a modicum of respect for those that choose to believe in the danger and virulent nature of the disease. Please give us some space and we will return the favor, seemingly a fair exchange. No ill will either way.
We have always responded to natural disasters with the strength of community, and more times than not, resources available from our governmental entities. The response to coronavirus should be analogous to our responses to our more familiar natural disasters such as flooding, fires, and others. A catalyst for community action and cohesion. There is no question there are outliers that remain apart from the general community response and this anomaly is to be expected in any statistical analysis with such a large sample size. Any decision or movement to abandon our resolve and safe daily practices will have catastrophic results. Like it or not, we are in this together. We have to be.
There are no easy solutions to the problems we find ourselves presented with. I’m not sure how to safely and effectively manage our way through such enormous and complex issues as firing up our commerce engine, opening schools, our social interactions with each other, and adjusting to the new normal, whatever that might turn out to be. We’re in the muck here and in pretty deep. We can only do the best we can.
Can a common enemy as prevalent as COVID-19 help to bridge gaps originating from differing political or religious perspectives? The possibility seems remote at best. Our divisions border a well-fortified DMZ of thought. One side is a totally different entity than the other. Dialogue is not encouraged or even possible when no one is willing to listen.
Will the sense of ‘all together now’ be lost when, and if, the vaccine is discovered, made available, and COVID-19 is either controlled or eliminated? Chances are good any levels of collective comradery will gradually dissipate. Of course, there is that unpredictable quality of life and surprises are encountered around every corner. You just never know.
There is a slim chance that we will recognize that we are all human, breathe the same air, and share more points of commonality than differences. One would think that as an elevated species gifted not only with instinct, but intuition and intellect as well, would possess the wherewithal to rise above the perceptive limits of our particular tribe. We might just peek over our wall. A slim chance, but a chance nonetheless. We really can be better.
Right now our battle against the coronavirus requires partnership and cooperation from all of us to have any hope of winning. This is clearly a battle that cannot be lost.
All together now.
Fred Gustafson is a resident of Florissant.