All Teller Reads 2020 is a new Community Reads collaboration between the Rampart Library District and the Cripple Creek Library.
Nancy Pearl, former director of Seattle Public Library’s Washington Center for the Book, created the Community Reads project in 1998. Since 1998, communities and libraries across the country have collaborated to bring Community Reads projects to every state. Community Reads projects have different names such as “One Book, One Community,” “Read the Same Book,” and “The Big Read.” Despite having different names and book selections, Community Reads projects across the country share common themes.
Community Reads projects select books that are relevant to their specific community. Community Reads projects foster stronger communities and encourage reading. This is accomplished by having as many people as possible read a book and connect through the shared experience of reading the same book. Connections are made by engaging in meaningful book discussions and participating in related events. The goal for All Teller Reads 2020 is to build a stronger community that can learn about each other by sharing and discussing the common experience of reading together.
The book selections for the first All Teller Reads 2020 are both non-fiction books that focus on events in Colorado. The first pick is “Fire on the Mountain” by John N. MacLean. “Fire on the Mountain” is an investigation of the 1994 fire on Storm King Mountain in Colorado that killed 14 firefighters. MacLean offers a hard look at the official investigation following the fire and the differing conclusions of the investigative team. MacLean also provides insights into the lives of smokejumpers, hotshots, and helitacks who fight forest fires and put their lives at risk as part of their job.
The second book is “The Woolly West: Colorado’s Hidden History of Sheepscapes” by Andrew Gulliford. “The Woolly West” was the winner of the 2019 Colorado Book Awards History Category. Gulliford describes the sheep industry’s integral place in the history of Colorado and the American West. Gulliford explores the origins of sheep grazing, the conflicts between the cattle and sheep industries and the segmenting of grazing allotments. “The Woolly West” offers an in-depth look history of the Colorado Basque, Greek, and Hispanic shepherding families.
All Teller Reads 2020 will take place between Jan. 13 and Feb. 29. Both books will be available at Florissant Public Library, 334 Circle Drive, Florissant (80816) and Woodland Park Public Library, 218 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park (80863). Book-related events will take place at both library locations. Events will include book discussions, movie screenings, presentations from local fire departments. Detailed information about upcoming events will be forthcoming at rampart.colibraries.org.