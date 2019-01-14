As tragedy strikes families in Teller County whose loved ones have ended their lives by suicide, the elected position of coroner takes on a role that is scientific and emotional.
“The coroner’s department is a very sensitive activity, one that requires a great deal of dignity and respect for a lot of people,” said Al Born, speaking before the swearing-in ceremony Jan. 8 when he would transfer the position to Kayla Daugherty, who was elected in November.
Of 153 deaths filed last year, 12 were suicides, 132 were natural, nine accidental and none whose cause remained undetermined, Born said. “A few years back we’d do 70 or 80 deaths filed,” he added.
As of Dec. 31, there were no homicides reported in 2018. “We don’t know where that’s going to go with the current case outstanding,” Born said, referring to alleged murder of Kelsey Berreth, 29, of Woodland Park, whose body has not been found. Her fiancé, Patrick Frazee, was arrested this month and charged with murder and solicitation to commit murder.
But there were a number of high points in the office last year, among them, achieving full staffing, which included the hiring and training of a new coroner deputy, Chris Cooperrider, paramedic with Southern Teller County Health Services District.
“In fact, that new deputy is out this moment serving a family as they experience a traumatic event,” Born said.
The coroner also received a new response vehicle, allowing the retirement of the 21-year-old vehicle they had been using.
Born is staying with the department, serving as deputy coroner, and the highest high point this past year was the election of his successor, who has worked as his deputy. “Kayla has earned state and national credentials as a death-scene investigator,” Born said. “She will do an outstanding job.”
After taking the oath of office, Daugherty gave an emotional acceptance of the office of coroner in a small county. “My heart and soul is in this job; it is my honor and privilege to be welcomed into families’ homes on the day they have experienced the biggest loss they could ever imagine,” she said. “The grace they provide me as I’m trying to provide them with comfort is unbelievable. Please, if you know anybody who has lost somebody, reach out — they always need a hug, always need some love.”
In wishing her the best, Born presented Daugherty with a coroner’s response kit. “You have an active case right now so get to work!” Born said.