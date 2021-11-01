From finance to pizza, Aron and Amber Melvick switched from advising to investing in the restaurant business in Woodland Park. For them, the career switch was a natural.
“We decided to do what we love,” Aron Melvick said.
Eight years later, the investment in AJ’s Pizzeria has proved so successful that the Melvicks are expanding to a new location.
Currently under construction at the former site of Pizza Hut on U.S. 24 and Laurel Street, the pizzeria is expected to open more than a year from now, during the winter of 2023.
Aron Melvick credits customers for the restaurant’s success as well as for the move from Gold Hill Square South to the downtown area. “Every person I asked said ‘please move over there; it would be more convenient,’” Melvick said. “That started a spark. So that’s how this all came about.”
The Melvicks bought the 250 U.S. 24 property last year and hired architect David Langley to design the restaurant, and BK Construction (Brad Kuhn) to build it.
With a view of Pikes Peak from the large dining area, Langley’s design includes windows in all areas of the restaurant, which is distinguished by vaulted ceilings. The exterior design features stone and wood. “David has a way of transforming things; he’s got the artistic eye,” Melvick said.
In compliance with customer wishes, the restaurant will feature a patio for outdoor dining.
“I really had no opinion about the design, but we just kept asking customers what they wanted; and this is how it all happened,” Melvick said. “They wanted mountain light and a patio.”
The move comes at a time when the coronavirus pandemic is still affecting how businesses operate, along with the local labor shortage. “It’s been a challenge,” Melvick said. “I’m fortunate to have the staff I have; they’ve really stepped up, worked extra hours.”
The restaurant has stayed open throughout the pandemic. “We were considered essential, so (when the pandemic hit in March 2020) we were open inside, with safety precautions, and had carryout and delivery service. Our customers would keep ordering pizza so that we wouldn’t be hurt by the pandemic,” Melvick said.
What Melvick terms “a tricky model” for keeping employees is a combination of showing appreciation for the staff and increasing pay, but not enough to have to raise prices to an unsustainable level. “Our customers don’t mind paying an extra dollar or two to have a full-service staff,” he said.
Melvick and the staff make the pizza dough the night before; from there everything is made on the spot at the time of the order.
The Classic Pizza, with three kinds of meat and vegetables, is the most popular, along with another ace-in-the-hole. “Hands down, our garlic knots are very popular,” he said. “We used to make the knots small but our customers asked us to make them bigger. So now they’re huge.”
To date, the construction crews have demolished two-thirds of the former pizza chain building with its telltale roof shape, but kept the back part to add a walk-in cooler and water heater.