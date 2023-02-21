In the frenzy of life in the 21st century, a new business in Woodland Park taps into the consumer needs of people in a hurry. Service with a personal connection, Strickland Brothers 10 Minute Oil Change is right on target.

Drive in, wait 10 minutes or so, chat awhile and be on your way, that’s the idea.

Opened in September on North Highway 67 in Woodland Park, the business is a retirement venture for Rob Makros. A former combat pilot in the U.S. Air Force who flew F-15s and B-2 Stealth Bombers, Makros retired after 24 years of service.

DETAILS Strickand Brothers 10 Minute Oil Change, 719 Red Feather Lane, Woodland Park Hours: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Info: 719-687-0670; sboilchange.com

His wife and business partner, Beth Makros, also a pilot, who flew B-1s and B-2s, is still on active duty with the Air Force. Today, she is a tenured professor at the Air Force Academy.

After 24 years on the move, the family has settled down in Colorado Springs.

“This allows our girls to start and finish high school in one place,” Beth Makros said.

The newfound stability is a relief after serving the country while living in 14 places in 24 years.

“My daughters have moved eight times, gone to three different schools in three years in different locations,” he said.

With Strickland Brothers, Makros figures he’s found his niche. “As painful as it was to launch a business during the pandemic, it was an opportunity to figure out what I wanted to do next,” Rob Makros said. “When it comes to franchises, two categories do well whether the economy is great or the economy suffers — and that is coffee and automotive.”

In June, the company, headquartered in Winston-Salem, N.C., opened its 100th franchise location, in Snyder, Texas.

Markros acknowledges, with a smile, that he doesn’t know a whole lot about changing the oil in a vehicle. “But I do understand leadership and teams,” he said. “And being a pilot, I understand efficiency and how to streamline process.”

To operate the business, Makros has assembled a team of experts. “They are Woodland Park young adults and they are awesome, open to new processes and procedures that I’ve implemented,” Makros said. “We pride ourselves on customer service with a smile, with efficiency in operations and competitive pricing.”

The service includes the oil and filter changes, tire pressure checks and topping off fluids, antifreeze, power steering and window-washing. “We offer free top-offs in between services,” he said. “We always want to have a goal, understanding that quality has to be paramount.”

For first responders and members of the military, the business offers a 10% discount.