A couple of weeks ago, I wrote about my perspective on the success of Colorado’s mail-in voting process. In my July 8 column, “Colorado proves voting by mail works,” I referenced my own experience of voting in person at pollsites in two other states where I’ve lived and compared it with the years of mailed-ballot voting here in Colorado.
The column, published in all four Pikes Peak newspapers weeklies, received seven written responses from readers (five via email, one comment online, and one in response to a Facebook post of the column). This may not sound like a lot of feedback, but frankly it’s rare to hear from readers. Five of the seven responses vehemently opposed my stance that, basically, mail-in voting is a good thing.
One reader said:
“Your ‘TONE’ in the article was so one sided, it was pathetic! Nowhere did you bring up the other points of the controversy; like the fact that mailing the ballots can easily be mailed to a fictitious person, a dead person, the fact that incorrect postage can easily be put on the envelope causing it to be returned or whatever thus causing that vote not to be counted....”
To this reader, I say it was an opinion column and not a news article, so it was indeed one-sided. That’s the nature of a column.
I invited this reader to voice his own opinion in a letter to the editor, but he said he wished to remain unnamed.
I agree there’s potential for mail fraud/voter fraud, but the ease of voting by mail and the possibility for more returns I think makes this less significant. To that point, USAToday published an article last week, “Fact check: Mailing ballots to dead people not leading to voter fraud, experts and studies say,” that stated “even if a dead person is sent a ballot, signature requirements are another round of fraud protections, noting that many county election officials have discarded ballots due to nonmatching signatures.”
“Dead voters are possible, but rare,” the article states.
Another reader said in an email:
“I think you should of mentioned what I call ‘internal fraud.’ That happens within a household of registered voters. Example: I check the mail, see that ballots have been mailed to my address for all registered voters. Instead of giving them to each person, I hijack them, fill them out with my votes, then mail them back with forged signatures. How common is this? I don’t know, but I have actually filled in my wife’s ballot because she didn’t care about the ballot info. She just tells me ‘fill it out how you want and I’ll sign.’ So I get two ballots for one voter.”
Looks like this reader has committed voter fraud. And so has his wife. He will probably continue to get away with it, as long as she allows him to fill out her ballot. That probably can’t be stopped, as long she signs the ballot. But there are some checks and balances in the mail voting process, according to recent Brookings Institution research.
“If candidates believe there has been voter fraud, they can present evidence regarding a particular race to the election board or file a lawsuit in a local court. Authorities review the evidence and decide if there has been actual fraud. If there is sufficient evidence, local prosecutors can indict the relevant people for mail ballot fraud. It is a criminal offense to forge a name on a mail ballot, impersonate someone else, steal ballots, or deceive someone about their mail ballot,” states an article written by Darrell West, Vice President and Director – Governance Studies for the nonprofit public policy organization.
Another reader said:
“When you write an opinion of a subject using the NY Times as a source, God help us. It is nothing but political BS. It is so far left, that it is a joke. Then you quote CNN. Two extremely liberal sources.” He continued, “If you are going to write opinion articles I would hope you would research the topics more. Get off the CNN, MSNBC, ABC, NBC, CBS, NY TIMES FOR 1 HOUR AND LISTEN TO FOX especially Mark Levin and Tucker Carlson. Just one hour a night is all I ask.”
To be abundantly clear, I hold the New York Times as the pinnacle of American journalism, and Tucker Carlson as ... the opposite.
On the other side of the spectrum, one reader wrote:
“I’m a native but given my time in the military and later government service I have lived and voted in Kansas, Arkansas, Illinois, Virginia, Texas and Colorado. Voting here is a breeze compared to the other states. It’s especially good for Independents like myself. We get our choice of which ballot to use in primaries. As a Teller County guy, I returned the Republican primary ballot this time. I get a kick out of dropping my ballot off at our historic courthouse in Cripple Creek. And there’s never a line. Awesome.
“Every state should follow our lead in this important civic duty especially now in the time of COVID.”
Exactly my point.
Think I’m full of it? Let me know! Like what I’m saying. Let me know! Better yet, send me a letter to the editor to trumpet your take to all of our readers. Vive la difference! If we all agreed, the Voices pages would be so, so boring.
And even if you don’t want your voice to be heard in these pages, please vote. The future of our country depends on your input.
Editor of Pikes Peak Newspapers, Michelle Karas has called the Pikes Peak region home for five years. Contact Michelle with column or story ideas, feedback and letters to the editor at michelle.karas@pikespeaknewspapers.com.