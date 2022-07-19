WOODLAND PARK • A heads-up for those who plan to grow old successfully, the Aging Mastery Program is a comprehensive guide on how to get it done.
Initiated several years ago by the National Council on Aging, the program covers nearly every aspect of aging, mental, social, financial, nutrition, emotional, physical and spiritual.
In Teller County, the Colorado State University Extension Office, under the direction of Mark Platten, secured the license to offer the program.
In July, seven participants graduated from the five-week program at the Woodland Park Senior Citizens Center.
The trick for the program moderator, Rose Banzhaf, was to convince enough people to sign up. “These are people who have made these decisions, so why would they want to come here for this program? I didn’t think it would be perceived as something of value,” said Banzhaf, who is the executive director of the nonprofit Woodland Park Senior Organization.
Granted, the seven students may have been reluctant at first, Peggy Vogt, for instance. “The class that really opened my eyes was the one on financial fitness, so I re-evaluated my budget,” Vogt said.
As well, Vogt picked up tips on avoiding potential household traps that signal life-altering falls. “I picked up all my throw rugs,” she said.
For Cheryl Price, the program was a kick to get her financial affairs in order and to take a deeper look at her life. “The class made me more aware of my attitude, my feelings about aging and what I can do to make the most out of the rest of my life,” Price said.
Wally Banzhaf, husband of the moderator, may have been talked into attending. “A lot of it is common sense but it’s a reminder of what to do, such as community engagement and how to avoid loneliness,” he said.
In sharing their stories, participants developed a sense of belonging separate from their other relationships. “Even though it’s a small group, we learned a lot from each other,” Banzhaf said.
Joe Davis was so intrigued with the program, he joined the class, funded scholarships for some and donated coupons for the Friday Woodland Park Farmers Market.
Davis is one up on ideas for keeping in shape. “I’m in charge of the hiking group at the senior center; we have about 16 or 17 members,” he said.
Rose Banzhaf, too, had her doubts about getting involved in the Aging Mastery Program. “I’m really glad I took on the challenge that Mark (Platten) set for me, and that people are finding value in the program,” she said. “People have said they are making changes in how they do things because of this program. And I think that’s awesome.”
The next program will be in November. For information, call the senior center at 719-687-3877.