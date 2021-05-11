WOODLAND PARK • If aging successfully is a mixture of diet, exercise, brain stimulation, relationships, and a bit of luck, the Aging Mastery Program provides tools to hit the targets.
“The beautiful part about this, coming out of COVID, is that the program gives the opportunity for people to meet and share,” said Mark Platten, director of the Colorado State University Extension office in Teller County. “Because we know that one of the biggest challenges for the senior population is isolation.”
The National Council on Aging initiated the program several years ago and recently, the extension office secured the license for Teller County.
A curriculum of 10 lessons is intended to enhance the lives of senior citizens during the golden years. “As we age we get into an habitual life flow,” said Rose Banzhaf, director of the Woodland Park Senior Organization. “But life changes so let’s be purposeful about about aging.”
Banzhaf and Lisa Noble, senior advocate and case manager at the Aspen Mine Center in Cripple Creek, along with organizations within the Golden Bridge Network, partnered with Platten to offer the program.
For those who want to remain in their homes, or at least have a measure of independence as long as possible, the mastery program is a map to the future.
The workbook of 10 lessons delivers a nudge as well as encouragement to give it a try. “Most of us aren’t doing the things we could possibly do,” Platten said. “The mastery program is a reminder and a connection to other people.”
Nutrition and malnutrition are among the lessons that invite scrutiny and self-appraisal. The workbook highlights the nutrition challenges that include decreased appetite and mobility along with limited access to healthy food. However, lack of nutrition leads to weakened immune systems, difficulty staying warm and poor wound healing, for instance.
In addition to nutrition, the workbook includes sections on financial fitness and medication management.
Along with the lessons, the curriculum provides the Five Wishes document which is a living will, or advanced directive.
“We think we’re always going to be capable of functioning until something happens,” Platten said. “And then you have to make these tough decisions or, if you’re incapable, then somebody has to make them for you.”
The program will be another nudge for seniors to outline their wishes while they are capable. “How much more powerful is it to be in charge of your destiny,” Platten said. “As we age, that gives us a feeling of power of choice instead of being forced to go someplace you don’t want to go.”
The key to being able to continue making choices is maintaining physical, mental, emotional and spiritual health, Platten said. “These are all tools to help people stay as healthy and in charge as long as we can.”
A five-week program, the classes will include talks on various subjects of interest to seniors. The classes are from 1 to 4 p.m. on five Tuesdays beginning June 1 at the Woodland Park Senior Center at 321 N. Pine St. “It’s going to be a dynamic and interesting program,” Banzhaf said.
Seniors are asked to register by May 14 at wpkseniors@gmail.com or call 719-687-3877. For members of the organization, the program is $20 and $60 for non-members.