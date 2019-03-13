Question: My furnace went out all of a sudden and it’s we’re still enduring frigid temperatures in this Teller County winter. What resources are available to help us replace the furnace? We do not have enough in savings to repair it at the moment.
Answer: If you or anyone in your household is currently receiving financial aid through any of these state of Colorado programs — LEAP, TANF, AND, OAP, SSI or SNAP — you automatically qualify for the state of Colorado Weatherization Program (WAP), which helps you reduce your utility usage. Contact the Energy Resource Center (ERC) in Colorado Springs, which also serves Teller County, at 591-0772.
That said, I called them last week and was told they only have emergency funds for people who qualified for LEAP and have an emergency, such as a furnace going out. All others would be qualified through an application process and then put on a wait list until other funds become available. So, if you received LEAP this year and your furnace went out, call ERC to begin the application process. The application and instructions are online and can be downloaded at erc-co.org/free-weatherization.
If you aren’t having an emergency, Central Colorado Housing in Cañon City has a Home Repair Program for homeowners living in Chaffee, Custer, Fremont, Lake, Park and Teller counties. CCH can even help with mobile home emergency repairs, accessibility improvements, septic system upgrades and fire mitigation in the form of low interest loans for qualified homeowners. Terms are based on your ability to repay the loan. The minimum amount for a loan is $1,000 to a maximum of $24,999.
Contact Kevin Schenk at 275-4191, ext. 109, or on his mobile phone at 371-0424, and he can answer your questions about eligibility and get you started on the application process.
Rebecca Blair is a Senior Advocate at the Community of Caring Foundation Aspen Mine Center. Contact her with questions on senior living in Teller County at rebecca@aspenminecenter.org or 689-3584, ext. 101.