Question: I know that I have Medicare A & B and D. I’ve been told I should also look into getting an advantage plan or supplemental plan. Can I do that at any time, or are there only certain times of the year I can make changes to Medicare?
Answer: What a great question and with perfect timing! The open enrollment period for Medicare begins Oct. 15 and lasts until Dec. 7. This is an opportunity to make changes that can benefit you for years to come. Don’t wait and be surprised with original Medicare when they don’t give you any out of pocket limits to cap your costs.
Medicare is not like employer health insurance. You will definitely want to check on the Medicare Supplement Plan or a Medicare Advantage Plan to guard against any surprises — and there are some greats ones in Teller County. As a matter of fact, there is going to be a new one introduced this month for people who qualify for both Medicare and Medicaid and are thus considered “dual eligible.” A dual eligible special needs plan may include dental, vision and hearing aid coverages as well as transportation vouchers for medical appointments.
We are partnering with Seniors Choice Benefits to hold community meetings during open enrollment: Oct. 24 in Cripple Creek (location and time to be determined); Oct. 30 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Florissant Grange #420, 2009 County Road 31, Florissant; and Nov. 20 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Woodland Park Library, 218 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park.
Rebecca Blair is a Senior Advocate at the Community of Caring Foundation Aspen Mine Center. Contact her with questions on senior living in Teller County at rebecca@aspenminecenter.org or 689-3584, ext. 101.