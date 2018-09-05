Question: I really need dental work done but I don’t have the money or any dental insurance. I’m currently on Medicare insurance without any dental supplements, and I’m low-income. Do you have any resources that may help?
Answer: This is a very common question! There are a variety of possibilities. Some you will need a senior advocate or social/case worker to help you with.
First, there are two offices in Teller County that accept clients on Medicaid and will work with non-insured or underinsured patients: Forest Edge Dental (offices are located in Woodland Park and Cripple Creek) and Peak Vista Dental in Divide. Otherwise, I refer people to Community Dental Health (formerly Senior Mobile Dental), located near the senior center in Colorado Springs off of Hancock Avenue. The staff there will work hard to get you taken care of. Forest Dental can be reached at 687-6366; Peak Vista Dental at 687-4460; and Community Dental at 310-3315.
Several nonprofits can also help with grants to pay for dental work, but you must apply through an agency, like Community of Caring in Cripple Creek or Teller Senior Coalition in Woodland Park. They require a case worker apply online with you to cover the costs of a dental plan, which must be done ahead of time. I’ve worked with both AV Hunter Trust and Friends of Man in the past, but there may be others too.
The exception is the Rudy Balke Trust in Victor, which requires that seniors live in Victor or Cripple Creek. Call them directly for an application and fill it out, along with a letter and a dental plan for their consideration. Contact me and I can help connect patients with the Balke Trust who meet their residency criteria.
Rebecca Blair is a Senior Advocate at the Community of Caring Foundation Aspen Mine Center. Contact her with questions on senior living in Teller County at rebecca@aspenminecenter.org or 689-3584, ext. 101.