Question: I moved my 88 year-old mother here so I can care for her. She has congestive heart failure and other physical challenges. I would like to get paid for taking care of her at home full time. The County Department of Human Services told us she makes $10 too much to qualify for the Medicaid home care based services waiver (HCBS). Is there anything we can do?
Answer: Long-term care is more an issue as we live longer lives. One group has come highly recommended to me: Medicaid Consulting Group in Colorado Springs. They help clients needing long-term care prepare and apply for Medicaid. The initial consultation with them is at no charge. This is a complicated process, so I highly recommend you have someone by your side. You can reach them at 645-8350.
Set up an appointment to discuss your situation and see what your options are. I know there are steps to take even if you have too much income or are over asset. If and when you do get her approved for Medicaid HCBS, make it clear you wish to be her caregiver; that is another step in the process beyond qualifying for the services.
Rebecca Blair is a Senior Advocate at the Community of Caring Foundation Aspen Mine Center. Contact her with questions on senior living in Teller County at rebecca@aspenminecenter.org or 689-3584, ext. 101.