Question: I’ll be 65 in a few months and have received several mailers about signing up for Medicare. I’m confused. How do I make an informed decision with all the conflicting information I’m receiving? Who do I trust?
Answer: The State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP) provides assistance around Medicare and health insurance benefits. The Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments’ Area Agency on Aging is the SHIP office serving Teller, El Paso and Park counties. They operate Monday through Friday at 14 S. Chestnut St., and can be contacted at 471-2096 or online at ppacg.org/aging.
Their goal is to help seniors become a more informed insurance consumer by knowing what benefits options are available and enabling seniors to make more informed health insurance choices. The PPACG Area Agency on Aging is also available to review your current insurance coverage, ensuring you receive the coverage that works best for your personal situation.
Their staff and volunteers are trained in all types of insurance, including: Medicare supplements, employer group health plans and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as Medicare Part D pharmacy benefits. Counselors are also available to help with annual reviews and make any required insurance plan changes.
The agency can also guide seniors through the Long-Term Care Insurance process and provide assistance in completing applications and other forms for most Medicaid programs for those ages 60 and over, or on Medicare due to disability.
Senior Insurance Assistance (SHIP) does not sell or endorse any insurance. They are advocates for those over 60 and those on Medicare.
I highly recommend you contact them and discuss your upcoming enrollment. They are invaluable, and also offer free Medicare 101 classes. I just attended one, and it was wonderful. The next class is MondayJuly 15 at 9 a.m. Reservations are required; call 719-471-2096.
Rebecca Blair is a Senior Advocate at the Community of Caring Foundation Aspen Mine Center. Contact her with questions on senior living in Teller County at rebecca@aspenminecenter.org or 689-3584, ext. 101.