Question: My husband and I own our aging home in Cripple Creek and have an old, leaking roof. As we are both on a fixed income, it would be tough to get it fixed. Do you know of any low income home repair programs we could check out?
Answer: I do know of a really well-kept secret. Over in our neighboring Fremont County, in the town of Cañon City, exists the Upper Arkansas Area Council of Governments (UAACOG) that has a federal grant for a Home Repair Program that includes Teller County. (They cover Fremont, Chaffee, Lake, Custer and Teller counties). The program offers low interest housing loans for low income families, assisting with: leaking roofs, electrical systems, plumbing systems, leaking water lines, septic systems, exterior/interior deterioration, crumbling foundations, sagging floors, cracking and peeling paint, heating systems, energy efficient upgrades, and handicapped accessibility.
All residences, including manufactured homes, must be permanently attached to proper foundations and be taxed as real estate. This is for owner-occupied homes only. Health and safety issues will be addressed first. Applications require 12 months documentation of income and expenses. The Home Repair program records a lien on the property until the loan is paid in full. You must meet income guidelines.
For more information, call Erlin Trekell or Kevin Schenk at 275-4191. For more information, visit uaacog.com; under the “Programs” tab, select “Housing” and click on “Home Repair Program.” However, it’s best to call and speak with Erlin or Kevin.
Rebecca Blair is a Senior Advocate at the Community of Caring Foundation Aspen Mine Center. Contact her with questions on senior living in Teller County at rebecca@aspenminecenter.org or 689-3584, ext. 101.