Question: Does (Colorado) Section 8 (Housing) ever open in Teller County? I am a disabled senior and wish to apply, but don’t know how.
Answer: The Housing Choice Voucher (Section 8) waiting list will open Aug. 19 at 9 a.m. Contact the Upper Arkansas Area Council of Governments (uaacog.com) in Cañon City to request an application, which they can mail or fax to you. You may also pick up applications in person at the UAACG office, 3224-A Independence Road, Cañon City, between 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
These applications are also available at the Aspen Mine Center, 166 E. Bennett Ave., Cripple Creek.
Completed applications will not be accepted until Aug. 19 and will be received on a first-come first-serve basis. This is the first time since 2016 that the Fremont County waiting list has been open, and the Chaffee, Custer, Lake, Park, Teller and Huerfano county lists were last open in 2017.
Contact the UAACOG’s Self-Help Housing Program at 719-275-9566.
Qualifying households include a disabled individual; a person experiencing homelessness; a victim of domestic violence; a non-elderly disabled person transitioning from a nursing home or other approved institutions into independent, community-based living; or elderly (62 and older) people transitioning from approved institutions into independent, community-based living.
The following 2019 Income Guidelines for Teller County must also be met, where the total annual household income does not exceed the following limits:
• Family size: One, $27,950
• Family size: Two, $31,950
• Family size: Three, $35,950
• Family size: Four, $39,900
• Family size: Five, $43,100
• Family size: Six, $46,300
• Family size: Seven, $49,500
• Family size: Eight, $52,700
Rebecca Blair is a Senior Advocate at the Community of Caring Foundation Aspen Mine Center. Contact her with questions on senior living in Teller County at rebecca@aspenminecenter.org or 689-3584, ext. 101.