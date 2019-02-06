Question: My husband was recently diagnosed with dementia, and sometimes doesn’t recognize places in Teller County he has known since childhood. He has a daily routine of walking to the mailbox and I’m afraid one day soon he’ll get to the mailbox and won’t remember his way back to the house. What do you advise?
Answer: Thankfully, the Teller County Sheriff has a wonderful program that can help you with this situation, and it’s free of charge. The Colorado LifeTrak program is for county residents who have medical conditions, such as Alzheimer’s Disease, Down syndrome, autism or others that may cause them to wander. The participant wears a wristband that emits a radio tracking signal 24/7. Caregivers notify the Teller County Sheriff’s Office when a participant is missing. A search and rescue team responds to the call and uses a mobile locator tracking system to find the LifeTrak participant. This can save lives, cutting down on time spent locating loved ones. Call the Teller County Sheriff’s Office at 687-9652 to sign up your loved one. You can also visit tellercountysheriff.com/copy-of-get-involved for more information on the program.
Rebecca Blair is a Senior Advocate at the Community of Caring Foundation Aspen Mine Center. Contact her with questions on senior living in Teller County at rebecca@aspenminecenter.org or 689-3584, ext. 101.