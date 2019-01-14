Get rid of drug cartels? Check. Wipe out illegal marijuana grows? Check. Win the ACLU lawsuit? Check.
“We closed out last year with a bang,” said Sheriff Jason Mikesell, before being sworn into office for his first official term. “We had a cartel issue that I’m proud that we have that back in its box. I don’t believe we have that anymore.”
Mikesell, who was elected to a four-year term in November, was appointed 18 months ago by the commissioners to fill the vacated position left by former Sheriff Mike Ensminger who resigned before his term was up.
“This year we have faced about every tribulation a sheriff will normally face in a four-or eight-year term — we did it in the first six months,” he said. “So it was a trial by fire.”
However, last year, the sheriff’s office confiscated 436 illegal marijuana plants, 3.5 pounds of hash oil for a street value in Colorado of $1,489,225 and a street value in Florida of $2,444,805. Sheriff’s deputies also seized equipment used for illegal grows totaling $600,000.
“It was a good year for law enforcement in Teller County,” Mikesell said. “Our community has been behind us in everything we’ve done.”
There were challenges beyond drug busting. When Mikesell continued to hold an alleged illegal immigrant in the county jail at the request of ICE, he was sued by the ACLU. “We took on people who wanted to see a limiting of sheriffs’ power and authority of a community to say ‘no’ to certain things,” he said. “We changed a lot of thinking out there as to what should be done because nobody would ever stand up to some of these organizations, like the ACLU.”
Mikesell praised commissioners Marc Dettenrieder, Dave Paul and Norm Streen for supporting his stand on the lawsuit. “These commissioners stood behind me and all my crazy ideas about what we should do,” he said. “I’m very proud of our county.”
Mikesell had been with the department for 20 years before he left as a lieutenant during Ensminger’s term. “I retired and figured I’d go for a new beginning, but my heart was always here,” Mikesell said. “I returned two years later because I wanted the sheriff’s office to be better, wanted the community to be part of the agency.”