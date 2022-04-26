For 47 years, the Cripple Creek Care Center, once called ”Hillside,” has been a safe place for senior citizens in southern Teller County as they encounter disabilities associated with aging.
Last week, Lawrence Cowan, the center’s administrator, announced that the center would close June 15, displacing 34 residents and 42 staff members.
“The last two years with COVID have been a challenge for health care, in general, across the country, but very much in the rural setting,” Cowan said.
With a 5 Star rating from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, the center is in the top 10% of facilities named by U.S, News and World Report. The center is owned and operated by Southwest Teller County Health Service District.
Despite the high ratings and the backup provided by the district, the deciding factor to close the facility was the inability to hire staff, particularly licensed nurses. “With gas prices so much higher and there aren’t very many health care people up here in Cripple Creek, unless they have families who work at the mine or the casinos,” Cowan said.
The facility is caught in the hiring crunch affecting the city’s casinos as well, a labor issue exacerbated by the pandemic.
“It’s hard to recruit up here because of the lack of housing,” said Kellye Nelson, RN, who was named Nurse of the Year in 2018 by the Colorado Health Care Association.
In the meantime, the staff, which has shrunk from 68 to 42 in recent years, is operating in crisis mode, doing double or even triple duty to care for 34 residents. ”We have staff who are CNAs (certified nurse assistant) working in the office and on the floor,” Cowan said. “Staff members who aren’t licensed to work in nursing are helping with dietary issues and housekeeping, doing laundry, or whatever.”
Cowan, too, is pitching in and, for the past eight months, has been working 12-hour night shifts as a licensed nurse, followed by his day job as the administrator.
But the critical need is for licensed nurses, many of whom resigned, moved or retired. “We could have all the CNAs in the world but it wouldn’t help if we didn’t have licensed nurses,” said Shanon Carney, director of nursing.
The center began losing staff within six months of the pandemic lockdown in March 2020. Some quit to take care of their own children as schools shut down, while others refused to be vaccinated against COVID and declined to seek exemptions, Nelson said. ”We just kept spiraling on down,” she added.
However, Nelson, who has been with the center for 10 years, says the staffing difficulties are also due, in part, to the vaccine and mask mandates as well as the federal and state regulations.
“It’s not COVID that’s closing this facility, it’s the government’s response to COVID and how that ultimately affected our building,” she said. ”Of course that’s just my opinion. I mean, we have binder after binder of regulations and policies that we have written in response to the constant changes, from the federal, state and local level. It’s been absolutely unbelievable.”
Among the regulations was social distancing and restrictions on communal dining. ”Prior to the vaccine, the residents were isolated from family and from us,” Nelson said. ”We have residents who have lived here 15 to 20 years — one for 25 years,” Nelson said. ”The truth of it is that we’re their family, and vice versa. The isolation was devastating on them. And on us, for them.”
Throughout the pandemic, the center provided education to the staff about the disease and ensured that the center followed all safety precautions. ”We have not lost any residents or staff members to COVID.” Nelson said.
Jim Vance, president of the district board, agrees with Nelson. ”Nursing homes have been decimated by federal and state governments,” he said.
Vance is particularly outraged by the vaccine mandate, which caused some nurses to quit. ”In my opinion, you’re asking people to give up their rights,” he said. ”In America, that’s a sham. I didn’t get the vaccine.”
To date in Teller County, 57 people have died of COVID-19, the virus that has killed nearly 1 million people in America and more than 6 million around the globe.
When the center closes, the facility will be one of 300 nursing homes that have closed due to staff shortages as well as the mandates related to COVID, said Cowan, who received the information from the Colorado Department of Public Heath & Environment.
Many of the residents at the facility rely on Medicaid to pay for their long-term care. But the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services recently announced a cut of $320 million in payments to skilled nursing facilities in 2023.
The decrease would have been another hurdle to overcome, if, in fact, the district had solved the staff/mandate issues.
“I just want the community to know that we have 42 dedicated staff members who have remained with us, through thick and thin,” Cowan said. ”Somebody is going to be very fortunate to have them. Without them we would have had to close sooner.”
Mary Bielz, chair of the Community of Caring in Cripple Creek, is up in arms about the announcement. ”This is a viable asset, and if it goes away, there will never be another nursing home here,” she said. ”It’s tragic.”
Bielz was spending hours on the phone last week, looking for solutions. ”There is a lot of suffering here, with the people who had to make the decision to close, those who are being displaced and those who dearly loved their jobs,” she said.
As the need for skilled staff and nurses increases, so, too, does the aging population in the county.
In a presentation last week, state demographer Nancy Gedeon said by 2030, Teller County can expect a 21.29 % increase in the number of residents 65 and older, or by 1,273 residents. As a result, 8.8% of Teller County’s population will be 65 or older.
In a one-woman campaign, Bielz has been dialing numbers of power players who might be able to help.
In the meantime, she is asking questions. ”Did anybody assess the aspect of a nonprofit versus a for-profit model of ownership? Has anybody explored the possibility of somebody else taking over the facility?” she said.
In response, Vance, president of the district board, said the board had not pursued another ownership model because of its status as a special taxing district.
In addition, many of the center’s residents are going to be placed in other facilities by the end of May, he added.