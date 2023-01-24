WOODLAND PARK • Starting her own veterinary practice required a lot more time and effort than Carol Steiner expected, but the work was worth it once Rampart Range Veterinary Hospital opened Jan. 16.
“It was a lot of work, and I don’t think a lot of people realize how much is involved (in starting a business) until you do it. It was like trying to buy all and ingredients and cook a huge dinner and have it ready all at the same time,” said Steiner, a longtime Woodland Park resident.
“You have to rely on a lot of people to make it happen, including the real estate agent, the landlord, the architect, the contractor and subcontractors and all the suppliers and vendors.”
Steiner had worked for veterinary practices in Colorado Springs and Woodland Park for the past 17 years and wanted to establish and work for her own practice rather than one owned by a large corporate group — two of the four veterinary practices in Woodland Park are owned by such groups, she said.
Steiner began making plans in November 2021 to open Rampart Range Veterinary Hospital and formed a partnership with former coworker Arisa Apodaca, now one of the practice’s veterinary technicians, to open the practice.
Apodaca and Steiner spent 14 months coming up with funding, finding a location in the Safeway Plaza shopping center on the east end of Woodland Park, getting architectural plans completed and approved by the Pikes Peak Regional Building Department, buying equipment for the practice and completing construction.
While the practice opened earlier this month, it is still awaiting delivery of cages, kennels and a surgical table that have been delayed by supply-chain issues.
“I wanted to work where I lived and be able to help people in the Woodland Park area with their pets, and we both wanted to work for a practice that didn’t have corporate involvement,” Steiner said.
“We also want to open an urgent veterinary care clinic later this year, but we will first need to expand our staff” (which now includes Steiner, Apodaca, two veterinary technicians, an assistant and receptionist) to include two more veterinarians and up to six more technicians.
Rampart Range Veterinary Hospital completed a few house calls for pet owners before opening its clinic, but has limited availability for house calls now that the clinic has opened.
The practice, which is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 8 a.m. to noon on Friday, offers routine preventative care services and care for sick pets, and as its delayed equipment arrives will add routine surgeries such as spay, neuter, mass removal, dental work and dental radiographs, Steiner said.
Full disclosure: Carol Steiner is the wife of Matt Steiner, an editor for Pikes Peak Courier sister paper The Gazette.